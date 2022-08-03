Tommy Tuberville pushing for federal laws regulating NIL

Tuberville/Machin letter to college sports stakeholders

More than a year has passed since the U.S. Supreme Court decided National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston (Alston) and the NCAA revised its guidelines to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). It is difficult to overstate the changes to college sports that we have witnessed.

Today, student-athletes, college and university administrators, athletic directors, and athletic conferences face uncertainty in a rapidly evolving NIL landscape. The arms race of NIL implementation has already far exceeded the original post-Alston intent of ensuring that players are equitably compensated for the use of their name, image, and likeness. A lack of clear, enforceable rules is creating an environment that potentially allows for the exploitation of student-athletes by unregulated entities, prioritizes short-term financial gain over careful investment in one’s career and the lifeline value of education, and diminishes the role of coaches, mentors, and athletic staff while empowering wealthy boosters. In short, we are rapidly accelerating down a path that leads away from the traditional values associated with scholastic athletic competition.

The lack of meaningful leadership and a lack of clarity in this area resulting from Alston means that the U.S. Congress must act to set clear ground rules for student-athletes and institutions alike. Like you, we have the common goals of protecting student-athletes, ensuring fair competition and compensation, and preserving the time-honored traditions of college sports.

Our staffs are actively drafting legislative text to establish an Alston-compliant NIL regulatory structure that promotes the principles stated above, and we request the input and perspective of informed stakeholders like you. Please submit your organization’s comments, priorities, or legislative proposals in writing to … and …. by August 31, 2022.

Sincerely,

Tuberville/Manchin