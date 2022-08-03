Tommy Tuberville pushing for federal laws regulating NIL

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working to draft congressional legislation which would regulate NIL payments to college athletes at the federal level, his office announced Wednesday.
Tuberville and fellow senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, have sent a letter to college athletics directors, administrators, student-athlete groups and more seeking feedback to “guide discussions on a legislative path forward.”
In the letter, the senators call NIL use an arms race and said that a lack of clear, enforceable rules creates an environment that could allow athletes to be exploited.
The NCAA last summer, under pressure by lawmakers, enacted new rules which freed athletes to start using their name, image and likeness — often shortened to NIL — in business ventures. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in NCAA v. Alston that the NCAA’s rules restricting athletes from using their name, image and likeness like any other college student would violated antitrust laws.
But now, the senators say, there is an “arms race” in the college sports world which goes against the original intent to allow athletes to be equitably compensated for services provided.
The two senators hope to draft bipartisan legislation that lays down uniform rules that apply to all schools nation-wide.
New “collectives” have emerged across the country intending to pay players simply for joining said collective, while detractors fear those groups are using the opening as a guise to pay players to play for their favorite sports team.
Detractors say that an environment allowing pay-for-play would create competitive imbalance and effectively turn college sports into professional sports.
Supporters at one of Tuberville’s former coaching stops, Texas Tech, announced in July that they had pooled enough money from donors including oil-rich executives to pay 100 Texas Tech football players $25,000 on a one-year contract.
A group of Auburn supporters calling themselves On To Victory sent a release to media later in July announcing their intent to raise money with 90-percent of the funds going directly to Auburn athletes.
Tuberville coached football for 40 years and Manchin played football at West Virginia.
Read the full letter the two sent to stakeholders in college sports including SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: