Too little in L.A.: Fouls, turnover trouble sink No. 19 Auburn in loss to USC

Auburn had all the momentum heading into the second half.

Up four points, the Tigers closed out the half on a 14-2 run, with a 10-0 stretch to close it that was led by Johni Broome and Tre Donaldson.

It collapsed quickly post-intermission, though. The fouls piled up, as did the turnovers, and despite a late comeback attempt from the visitors, No. 19 Auburn’s lead disappeared into a 74-71 loss Sunday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

"It felt like we needed to play better have a chance to win these games now, and I thought we did," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "Obviously turnovers killed us."

For a large portion of the second half, Auburn (9-2) had more fouls than it did points. The Tigers ended the game with 25 fouls and 23 turnovers — a turnover total tied for the most the Tigers had in the past four seasons. They picked up 19 and 14 of those, respectively, in the second half. Donaldson, who had 10 points in the second half, picked up three of his five fouls in the first five minutes of the second half. He ended the day with 12 points and played six second-half minutes as a result.

Four Tigers ended the game with three or more fouls, including Broome, KD Johnson and Jaylin Williams.

"We were out here playing timid, I feel like," Broome, who fouled out, said.

USC (9-4, 2-0 Pac-12) generated a lot of success off Auburn’s turnover woes, getting 23 of its 74 points off turnovers. Guard Boogie Ellis also had a notable night against the Tigers, posting 28 points on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting. He finished the first half with 14 points.

The Tigers actually had one of their better shooting performances, going 22-of-47 (47%) from the field and 8-of-23 (35%) from 3. Seven Auburn players had five or more points. That included Donaldson’s 12, but Broome led the way with 16. Allen Flanigan (9), Jaylin Williams (8), Zep Jasper (6), KD Johnson (6) and Chris Moore (5) tallied at least five each.