Top-five showdown: No. 5 Auburn gymnastics takes on No. 2 Florida

Auburn’s out of the frying pan and into the fire. But that suits the Tigers just fine, who are hoping for a hot meet on Friday night in Gainesville.

The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team travels to take on No. 2 Florida at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in a top-five showdown between two Final Four teams from last season — one week after Auburn threw down with some of the nation’s other top teams in Las Vegas, and one year after an epic Auburn-Florida meet in Neville Arena last season which saw the Tigers put down their best single-meet score in program history.

Auburn would be just fine with doing it all again. “We’re just super excited,” fifth-year star Derrian Gobourne said this week. The Tigers geared up to visit her fellow fifth-year and fellow All-American Trinity Thomas, who leads a stacked roster of national title contenders in Florida this season.

There’s Gobourne and there’s Thomas. For Auburn, there’s the Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, and for Florida there’s her Team USA peer Leanne Wong. It’s a star-studded meet and, last year, the two teams pushed each other to an epic tie at 198.575 — making it the highest-scoring two-team meet in NCAA history.

“That meet was fantastic. We just pushed each other. Everyone kept scoring, like — it’d be 9.9, 9.95, 9.975,” Gobourne smiled, thinking back to how the teams kept one-upping each other and throwing down strong routines. “We just pushed each other to be the best teams that we could be and I’m so excited because I feel like we’re a better team this year, so I’m excited to see what we score.”

Auburn started its season with a bang — but Friday’s meet marks the second blast of the double barrel. Last week in Las Vegas, Auburn opened the season against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and now-No. 6 UCLA in the headliner quad at the Super 16, and now the focus turns to second-ranked Florida and a dual between the two highest-scoring teams in the SEC from Week 1. In two weeks, Auburn will have showcased its skills opposite many of the top teams in the country, and the Tigers hope to leave Gainesville having proved they belong.

They also wouldn’t mind leaving with a strong National Qualifying Score in the back pocket. Each team’s NQS determines their postseason seeding at the end of the year, and NQS is calculated first by taking each team’s top six scores with three of them needing to be away from home. Given that, strong road scores are at a premium: Auburn got a strong road score last week with a 197.350 in Las Vegas — which would’ve been good enough to factor into Auburn’s NQS calculation last year — and given the fact that Auburn and Florida pushed each other to high scores in their dual last year, the Tigers aren’t completely ignoring the possibility that they could get another one here.

“The better we do this Friday, the easier the rest of the regular season looks,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said simply this week.

More deeply, though, it isn’t the end of the world if Auburn doesn’t get one of those NQS scores Friday, as there’ll be more opportunities to come this season with even more offseason rust knocked off.

“Early in January, I don’t think about NQS scores,” Graba said. “I think about developing depth and not putting ourselves behind the eight-ball so that we’re not max strength or max scoring potential in April. But, that being said, what we just showed in Vegas is that we can get a good score and we can have something that we can hold throughout the year, and it really allows us to let loose later in the season.

“We’ll see,” he agreed. “I was really happy with Vegas because that would’ve been a counting NQS score for us last year. So to start like that is a pretty big deal. And for Auburn to start like that — that’s not our recipe. Our recipe is to sort of let January go a little bit and experiment so that we’re at our best as we get into February and we’ve just been pushing that philosophy forward a little bit. But we’ll see. For us to start that good this early, maybe we can keep it rolling.”

The athletes, of course, are simply excited to compete and about the possibility of keeping that rolling. Lee is starting the season throwing more than she did last season, as she was still recovering from the Olympics at this time last year and now at a different stage in the cycle she’s clicking on nearly all cylinders — giving Auburn a scoring boost at this point in the season from this year compared to last year. Auburn also closed the Las Vegas meet with a stellar finish on vault — throwing four consecutive routines with a 9.900 or better, for a finish that ended up being the best team vault score thrown in the country this season.

“I’ve been to Florida and I just love the atmosphere there,” all-arounder Olivia Hollingsworth said. “Even if it’s not technically for us, we just use it to our advantage anyways and pretend they are cheering for us,” she laughed. She said the main goal in Florida is to just keep building.

“We already picked up where we left off last year, and so kind of just continuing that and just keep building on it and get better every week,” she said.

As far as catching lightning in a bottle again in the Auburn-Florida rematch, she’s more concerned with letting loose and competing — which might be the recipe to catching lightning in a bottle again, after all.

“I mean, we’re always going to think about it just because it was a crazy experience and just a crazy meet. But we’re not trying to emulate that in any way,” she explained. “We’re just kind of trying to, like I said, build off of each other and just build off of what we’ve been doing in the gym and keep getting better.”

