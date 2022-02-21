TOP-FIVE TEAM: Auburn gymnastics No. 5 in first NQS rankings

Auburn’s path to the postseason came into focus on Monday.
The high-flying Tigers gymnastics team is ranked No. 5 nationally in the season’s first rankings compiled by National Qualifying Score.
The NQS rankings ultimately determine seeding for the postseason at NCAA Regionals.
Auburn stands fifth only behind No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Utah.
But only two-hundredths of a point separate No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Alabama in the new rankings.
Wouldn’t you know it: As Auburn jockeys for positioning in the postseason, the Tigers are neck-and-neck with two of their bitter rivals.
Auburn’s history-making 2022 squad picked up another win for the record books last Friday, as star freshman Suni Lee helped lead the Tigers to only their second road win at Georgia ever. Auburn has strung together six consecutive meets with scores topping a 197 — another program record. This season, the Tigers have scored three of the top five scores ever recorded in Auburn’s program history.
And Auburn’s success will likely lead the Tigers to a strong postseason seed, but they will expect a battle down the stretch. Auburn, LSU and Alabama will now work to drop low scores and ensure the most favorable positioning possible in the regionals.
Regionals open March 31. Auburn has four meets left between now and the SEC Championships on March 19.
The NQS rankings are calculated by averaging each team’s six best scores, while requiring that three of those scores must be recorded away from home. The weight added to road scoring is meant to counteract the advantage teams have in their home gyms operating on their own equipment.
Auburn’s current NQS is 197.375, with the team’s season-opening score at North Carolina being the score dropped (in italics):
- Jan. 7: 196.050 (A)
- Jan. 14: 197.250 (A)
- Jan. 21: 197.350 (H)
- Jan. 28: 197.525 (H)
- Feb. 5: 197.750 (A)
- Feb. 11: 197.575 (H)
- Feb. 18: 197.175 (A)
Auburn’s remaining schedule is as follows:
- Feb. 25: vs. Kentucky (H)
- March 4: vs. Florida (H)
- March 6: Elevate the Stage (A)
- March 12: at Michigan (A)
- March 19: SEC Championship (A)
Auburn closes its Auburn Arena schedule with two home meets, first hosting Kentucky this Friday then hosting national title contender Florida on March 4. After the neutral-site Elevate the Stage meet on March 6, Auburn travels to another national title contender in Michigan before the SEC Championship meet.
All away-from-home scores including the neutral-site meet and the SEC Championship meet will count as road scores in the NQS calculation at the season’s end.
So, Auburn will next have two opportunities to drop that home low of 197.350, recorded in the team’s home opener with Iowa State, in the Tigers’ next two meets in Auburn Arena, before turning a focus on dropping the currently counted road low of 197.175.
The current NQS top 10 is as follows:
- 1. Michigan 197.920
- 2. Oklahoma 197.640
- 3. Florida 197.630
- 4. Utah 197.515
- 5. Auburn 197.375
- 6. LSU 197.360
- 7. Alabama 197.355
- 8. Minnesota 196.865
- 9. Missouri 196.790
- 10. Michigan State 196.720
LSU has upward mobility ahead of it as LSU has had two meets postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and has not dropped any scores yet. The Tigers from Baton Rouge should be able to drop their road low of 196.850 if it performs the way it’s capable of performing this Friday at Texas Woman’s. LSU has scored a 198 this season — a score Auburn is hoping to hit for the first time ever this season and a score that’s usually reserved for serious national title contenders.
Alabama’s currently counting road low is a 196.925 at Florida, which the Tide will likely beat to drop, but the question is: By how much?
Auburn faces the same questions down the stretch run of the season as it battles for seeding.
A total of 36 teams make the NCAA’s postseason tournament — where wins start to count. The top 16 teams in the final NQS rankings are paired as follows:
- No. 1 is grouped with No. 8, No. 9 and No. 16
- No. 2 is grouped with No. 7, No. 10 and No. 15
- No. 3 is grouped with No. 6, No. 11 and No. 14
- No. 4 is grouped with No. 5, No. 12 and No. 13
Nos. 17-36 are added in by geography.
Two teams advance out of each regional to the national finals meet.
If Auburn were entering the postseason now as the fifth seed, fans could be confident knowing that even if No. 4 snatches the top spot out of the regional, the Tigers have a path to advancing so long as they hold off the No. 12 seed.
If Auburn falls to sixth, the competition gets that much harder with the No. 11 seed now contending. If Auburn is No. 7, suddenly Auburn is in a battle to advance with another top-10 team.
As teams gear up for the push in March, every new score counts — because you want to make sure your low scores don’t.
Auburn’s next meet with Kentucky is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start Friday in Auburn Arena. The meet is set to be televised on SEC Network.