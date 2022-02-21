TOP-FIVE TEAM: Auburn gymnastics No. 5 in first NQS rankings

Auburn faces the same questions down the stretch run of the season as it battles for seeding.

A total of 36 teams make the NCAA’s postseason tournament — where wins start to count. The top 16 teams in the final NQS rankings are paired as follows:

No. 1 is grouped with No. 8, No. 9 and No. 16

No. 2 is grouped with No. 7, No. 10 and No. 15

No. 3 is grouped with No. 6, No. 11 and No. 14

No. 4 is grouped with No. 5, No. 12 and No. 13

Nos. 17-36 are added in by geography.

Two teams advance out of each regional to the national finals meet.

If Auburn were entering the postseason now as the fifth seed, fans could be confident knowing that even if No. 4 snatches the top spot out of the regional, the Tigers have a path to advancing so long as they hold off the No. 12 seed.

If Auburn falls to sixth, the competition gets that much harder with the No. 11 seed now contending. If Auburn is No. 7, suddenly Auburn is in a battle to advance with another top-10 team.

As teams gear up for the push in March, every new score counts — because you want to make sure your low scores don’t.

Auburn’s next meet with Kentucky is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start Friday in Auburn Arena. The meet is set to be televised on SEC Network.

