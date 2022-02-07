 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Topgolf brings fans opportunity to hit balls in Jordan-Hare Stadium in April
Topgolf brings fans opportunity to hit balls in Jordan-Hare Stadium in April

  Updated
Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium sits empty July 30, 2020.

 Sara Palczewski/For the O-A News

A Topgolf event tour is bringing Auburn fans the unique opportunity to hit golf balls in Jordan-Hare Stadium in late April, the university announced Monday.

The event runs from April 21-24. Tickets go on sale Feb. 9 at topgolflive.com.

Prices start at $80 for players, with a $40 discount for Auburn students. Spectator tickets are also available at $10.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour aims to bring the company’s driving range experience to fan-favorite sports stadiums. Before coming to Auburn, Topgolf is setting up an event at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss in late March.

The company will fashion a tee box in Jordan-Hare and place targets out on the field.

Playing times are reserved in one-hour increments with six players assigned to a bay. Auburn announced that, on the initial sale date, only full bay reservations will be available. Single-player tickets will go on sale in mid-to-late March, if available, the university said.

Also going on sale are “War Eagle Experience” tickets, which start at $175 and include access to the Harbert Recruiting Center attached to the stadium, and includes a tour of the football team’s locker room.

The event has run through 20 stadiums across the country so far. Before Ole Miss, the tour hits T-Mobile Park in Seattle where the Seattle Mariners play.

