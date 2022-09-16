‘Touchdown Auburn!’: Jim Fyffe’s voice still echoes 20 seasons after his final football call against Penn State

Behind Jim Fyffe’s voice, you can hear the band playing the fight song.

He had just called Auburn’s game-winning touchdown against Penn State.

“Campbell hands off to Brown,” his golden voice delivered, escalating in excitement with every single yard. “Brown’s in the open — to the 15, to the 10 — He’s at the five — He dives! He’s in!!

“Touchdoooown Auburn!”

With Auburn down 9-7, Ronnie Brown ran in a 17-yard touchdown with 2:19 left in game to lift the Tigers to a 13-9 win over Penn State in the 2003 Capital One Bowl, Fyffe’s last Auburn football broadcast.

Now 20 seasons later, Fyffe’s legendary voice continues to echo across the Plains.

“He could turn a phrase as well as anyone, and he was outstanding at calling the big moment,” said Andy Burcham, today’s Voice of the Auburn Tigers, as he recalled some of Fyffe’s most legendary calls, one by one. ‘Bo Over the Top.’ ‘Nix to Sanders.’ ‘Tillman! Tillman! Tillman!’

“He was an Auburn icon and everybody loved to listen to Jim,” said Charlie Trotman, Fyffe’s football broadcast partner from 1986 to 2001, who thought about about his walks with Fyffe to the stadium between the tailgate show and kickoff, and all the fans who’d ask Fyffe for an autograph or a picture. “He was a full-blown Auburn icon. There’s no doubt about it.”

Fyffe called Auburn football and basketball and more from 1981 until his sudden death in May 2003, ringing in the golden age of Auburn athletics in the 1980’s with a voice like a church bell. He leaves a lasting legacy that still reverberates as Auburn gets set to meet Penn State again. Fyffe’s voice had gravitas, and the tone of a long trumpet note. Fyffe’s successor, Rod Bramblett, brought the energy of a new millennium in his voice, gravelly when grave, and in-your-face when the action went over-the-top. Bramblett’s successor, Burcham, is the Auburn everyman himself — collected, calculated, a neighbor that you know.

All of them have had in common two words that Fyffe made famous, heard in each of their famous calls and heard shouted today at the tailgate whenever a little boy in a navy jersey catches a foam football from his father: “Touchdown Auburn!”

And all of them have carried the torch Fyffe once carried during Auburn’s boom years early in the modern era.

Burcham pointed out this week that Fyffe started calling Auburn football games in 1981, the first season for the Tigers under then-new coach Pat Dye. One season later, he called Bo Jackson’s leap over the top at the goal line to break the nine-game losing streak to Alabama.

“All of a sudden, Auburn becomes a national power under Coach Dye, and the guy from a voice standpoint that is associated with that is Jim,” Burcham said.

And in that time, Burcham said, Fyffe became a titan in his own right in his own sector in the radio booths in the Southeastern Conference, calling Charles Barkley’s slam dunks and Jackson’s run to the Heisman Trophy.

Burcham first arrived in Auburn in 1988 and in those years was a correspondent in the locker room pregame and post-game while Fyffe and Trotman broadcasted in the booth. Burcham said Fyffe was always open to answer any question a younger broadcaster might have, and that he was friendly and funny and fun to be around. He had a distinct memory of a conversation with Fyffe in Starkville about Jack Cristil, the longtime radio broadcaster at Mississippi State.

“Jim was talking about how well Jack Cristil set the scene of a gameday, whether it be at then-Scott Field in Starkville, or wherever he was,” Burcham recounted. “And Jim just admired how well Jack Cristil could set the scene, talk about the pageantry of that day, and how big that game was. What struck me about that conversation is, No. 1, how much he admired another broadcaster in our league — but how well Jim did the exact same thing.”

■ ■ ■

Trotman met Fyffe way back when Trotman was in high school.

Fyffe, working in Montgomery, hosted a high school replay show with Jeff Davis High School coach Billy Livings. Trotman, then a player at Jeff Davis, met Fyffe then, having no idea he’d spend 16 seasons in the booth with him down the road. Trotman went on to play quarterback at Auburn from 1977 to 1979. He figures in 1981 it was when Colonial Broadcasting bought the rights to the Auburn broadcast when Fyffe, who was working for Colonial at the time, was appointed the play-by-play position.

At first, Fyffe called games with Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan, before Dye asked Sullivan to come down on the field and be part of his coaching staff with the team. “That left a vacancy for the color commentator position,” Trotman said. “We had a tryout for it with about five guys at the spring game, and I was very nervous and didn’t know anything, really, about what I was doing, but somehow I was able to win the competition and was afforded the opportunity to do the color with Jim — which was a tremendous honor to me, not only because I love Auburn, but Jim, I always thought, was one of the best play-by-play guys around.

“Jim had a tremendous way of imagery in his words,” Trotman went on. “He could make somebody see in their mind what was going on on the field. And he had a great way of capturing the emotion of the moment in games, and setting the atmosphere, and talking about the different outcomes and what was going on with the team.”

It would start at the top of the broadcast, Trotman explained: “Jim thought it was really important when you brought a listener in to set the stage. Let them know what the circumstances of the game are, let them know what the ramifications of the game might be, let them understand how weather or conditions may affect the game, let them know what he sees as far as the enthusiasm of maybe an away crowd, if Auburn was a visitor what the scene was like at that stadium. He would go as far as to talk about the food, even, that we would have, maybe in Arkansas or somewhere like that where we had great barbecue or something, he might mention that. He would find a way to bring the listener into the atmosphere.”

■ ■ ■

In the industry, Burcham said they call that ‘the tease’ — the opening scene-setter delivered at the beginning of each radio broadcast.

Burcham remembers how Fyffe talked about Mississippi State’s Cristil that day, in part because the conversation showed the admirable amount of respect Fyffe had for his colleagues across the SEC, and in part because Burcham remembers sitting there listening knowing that Fyffe was just as good.

Burcham pointed to the 1993 Iron Bowl — the only football game to ever sell out two stadiums. Auburn was undefeated but on probation, in the midst of a TV ban, and when playing defending national champion and rival Alabama, there were only three ways to keep up with the game: either be there in person, be in Tuscaloosa watching on the big screen in that stadium on a closed-circuit feed, or listen to the game on the radio.

Considering the circumstances without television, the popularity of the sport by that time, the greatness of this rivalry and how good those two teams were, an argument could come with no hyperbole suggesting that Fyffe was tasked with delivering that day the most important ‘tease’ ever delivered in football radio.

He crushed it.

“If you can, go back and listen to that description that day, because Jim didn’t have to take a backseat to anyone,” Burcham said firmly. “And, believe me, that’s no knock on Jack Cristil who’s an absolute legend, but Jim was very, very good at setting the scene.”

Burcham said Fyffe would type up his tease and pin it to his spotting board in his preparation for the game, but that he’d edit it until the minute they’d go on air. He’d scribble over the print to make a change or add a detail, even moments before going on air, then let it fly when the red light was on.

Bramblett was different. Burcham said Bramblett would write his tease on Thursday, and there’d be some Thursdays where he wouldn’t open his office door until it was perfect, mulling over the words and using literature to stir emotions that match the magnitude of the game.

For that Iron Bowl in 1993, Fyffe conjured epic imagery of his own. “At a remote outpost in frozen South Korea, an Army sergeant tunes his radio to the Armed Forces Network to listen as he pulls guard duty along the DMZ,” he said to the airwaves. “A Selma native living in Fairbanks, Alaska, is hosting a listening party today with his friends, who will hear the game via telephone, all decked out in orange and blue.” He explained that it was a sellout in Auburn 85,000, and that it was a sellout in Tuscaloosa of the 44,000 tickets allotted, and he said that it’s the Iron Bowl and that one side is going to live in pure agony for an entire year. “It impacts the lives of just about everyone who lives here, or ever has,” he said, and it was so true.

“Hello again everybody,” he said. “War Eagle from Jordan-Hare Stadium.”

And he closed many broadcasts the way he closed that broadcast of the Capital One Bowl on New Year’s Day 2003: “I’m Jim Fyffe. My time’s up. I thank you for yours.”

Fyffe died in May 15, 2003. Burcham remembers thinking that day that he hoped Fyffe knew how important he was to the Auburn Family.

“It’s easy to go back and think about all the different calls that he had — ‘Bye bye Bo’ and ‘Tillman, Tillman, Tillman’ and ‘Hello whatever’ — ‘Hello Dakar, Senegal’ for Mamadou N’Diaye — all those phrases that he turned,” Burcham chuckled. “But he was, and still is, a very important person to Auburn because of how talented he was, No. 1, and No. 2, just the era of which he was the voice at that time.”

Bramblett followed with his own legendary career until his sudden death on May 25, 2019.

“Andy and Rod were a part of the Auburn team, and knew Jim well, followed Jim’s broadcast because they were part of the broadcast, and I think they were influenced by Jim in a good way,” Trotman said. “And I don’t think that they would deny that. They would be proud of the fact that they learned part of their craft from Jim Fyffe.

“It’s like any of the great broadcasters in the Southeastern Conference — you could talk about Tennessee or Georgia or Alabama or whoever, and their fans, they’re going to associate radio broadcasts of the games with certain broadcasters, and I think Jim is always going to be remembered in that way, and people have a special place in their heart for Jim. I think Rod did a fabulous job following Jim, and I think, through the tragic circumstances with Rod, Andy is doing a phenomenal job as well. I love Andy Burcham, I think he’s really good at his craft, and he’s getting better every year, every game. And I do think Andy would tell you that he did learn things from Jim.

“And you can love Andy Burcham and still love Jim Fyffe too.”