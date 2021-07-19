Touchdown in Tokyo: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee gets set for Olympic Games

Sunisa Lee has made it to the Olympic mountaintop.
The Auburn gymnastics signee has landed in Tokyo, flying to the summer’s center of the sports world. She arrived with Team USA, dressed in red, white and blue and wearing a dream come true.
She qualified. She’s put in the work. She’s enjoying the ride.
Now all that’s left is the gymnastics.
Lee touched down with the team Thursday and enters meet week now just days removed from the opening ceremonies on Friday.
Action begins for the U.S. Olympic team on Sunday afternoon in Tokyo as the team enters the qualification phase in the Women’s Qualification Subdivision 3 at 4:10 p.m. in Japan — and 2:10 a.m. back here in Central Time in America.
Team USA will go for gold together a week from Tuesday in the women’s team final scheduled for July 27. Lee will hope to be there long enough to compete for gold in the individual event finals on uneven bars on Aug. 1.
For now, she’s navigating the stringent rules at the Olympics, as the IOC try to pull off the Games in densely populate Tokyo without a major COVID-19 outbreak among athletes.
“Hey y’all. We’re bored,” Lee said on Instagram Live on Saturday, broadcasting with her roommate at teammate Jordan Chiles from their hotel room in Tokyo. The Associated Press reported athletes have been handed guideline books filled with “cannots” and “do nots” enforcing distancing, restricting nights out and reducing most interactions with family to video chatting.
But the athletes are making the most of their opportunity at immortality, considering the alternatives. The Olympics were pushed back to 2020 to 2021 due to COVID-19 and many will be grateful to get the Games in at all.
Soon enough, too, Lee will be too busy chasing medals to be bored.
The legendary Simone Biles leads this year’s team and he journey to chase down the most medals in Olympics gymnastics history will take over national headlines. But Lee finished second behind only Biles in the all-around in the U.S. Team Trials in June, and stands as Team USA’s best chance to win gold on bars. She also won beam at the trials and has a chance to medal in that event, as well.
No matter what, American fans will be seeing a lot more of her soon enough.
Lee has signed with Auburn and has recently reiterated that she plans to compete for the Tigers in Auburn Arena starting next season, even after reaching the sport’s grandest stage and becoming a huge star in gymnastics. Her coach in Minnesota, Jess Graba, is the brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.