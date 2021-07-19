Touchdown in Tokyo: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee gets set for Olympic Games

Sunisa Lee has made it to the Olympic mountaintop.

The Auburn gymnastics signee has landed in Tokyo, flying to the summer’s center of the sports world. She arrived with Team USA, dressed in red, white and blue and wearing a dream come true.

She qualified. She’s put in the work. She’s enjoying the ride.

Now all that’s left is the gymnastics.

Lee touched down with the team Thursday and enters meet week now just days removed from the opening ceremonies on Friday.

Action begins for the U.S. Olympic team on Sunday afternoon in Tokyo as the team enters the qualification phase in the Women’s Qualification Subdivision 3 at 4:10 p.m. in Japan — and 2:10 a.m. back here in Central Time in America.

Team USA will go for gold together a week from Tuesday in the women’s team final scheduled for July 27. Lee will hope to be there long enough to compete for gold in the individual event finals on uneven bars on Aug. 1.

For now, she’s navigating the stringent rules at the Olympics, as the IOC try to pull off the Games in densely populate Tokyo without a major COVID-19 outbreak among athletes.