‘Tough as nails’ Suni Lee comes back from bad landing, hits big on bars and beam

Suni Lee dazzled again — twirling high above the Neville Arena floor, flying from bar to bar, then flipping free through the air.

She did it for her team.

Then, when she came down to the mat on a sore leg, she stuck the landing and ate every bit of the sting — for her team.

Lee gritted through a bad landing during the one-touch warmup on vault earlier in the meet then stuck landings on both bars and beam, hitting a big 9.950 on the first and a bigger 9.975 on the other to help propel the Tigers to the regional finals.

“She’s just a competitor,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.

Auburn advanced to the NCAA national tournament’s round of 16.

Lee’s big bar routine was one of the booster points for Auburn’s push to the next round. Auburn struggled early Thursday, and after two rotations led third-place Southern Utah by six 10ths, knowing the Tigers would be in danger of elimination if something went terribly wrong.

Losing Lee would’ve been just that. She was seen limping after her vault warmup, then only mustered a season-low 9.825 on her vault in competition. After the move to bars, she was seen stepping into the locker room, before coming back and stretching for her bar routine.

Then she went big, like she has for Auburn so many times this season, and if the landing hurt, she hid it behind her smile during her salute to the judges.

She got a perfect 10 from one of the four judges and a 9.950 from the other three.

Her routine on beam got 10s from two judges.

Lee’s soreness was surely minor in nature: She ultimately did not miss any action for the bad landing and she is expected to compete again Saturday.

But it was enough for Graba to admit he’s glad vault will be Auburn’s last event on Saturday, so that, if there are any more problems for Lee on vault, it won’t keep her out of any other events.

And it was enough for Lee to have to grit through in a gutsy performance Thursday.

“She’s one of them, but all these girls are tough. That wouldn’t stop anybody on our team,” Graba said. “Definitely Suni has that mentality. I mean, you don’t win the Olympic gold medal without having that tough-as-nails mentality. And then execution — being able to just disconnect from some of that stuff that’s frustrating you, some of the doubt, all that type of stuff. She just has to get herself in gear. She got hit really hard really fast on vault, and it was hard to come out of it.”

Yes: After some rest and maybe some ice, Lee’s hurdles will go back to being the mental ones that all gymnasts face, rather than the physical hurdle she faced Thursday.

“You just talk to her and you know she puts a bunch of pressure on herself,” Auburn junior Cassie Stevens said. “She’s probably the one who puts the most amount of pressure on herself. But I think she’s doing a lot better job handling it, listening to what we have to say, pouring into her, knowing, ‘Just being you is good enough.’ It’s great, actually.

“We need her. We rely on her. And she’s been there for us,” Stevens also said.

Together, they’re all moving to the regional final as teammates.

