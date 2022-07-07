Tough road ahead: Auburn women’s basketball faces challenging away schedule

Johnnie Harris knew there’d be a tough road ahead for her when she took the Auburn job.

In her second season, that road will take the Tigers into plenty of imposing barricades.

The Auburn women’s basketball team will have to travel this season for road games at defending national champion South Carolina, rising program LSU, and perennial power Tennessee — just to name three.

The SEC released the conference opponents for the 2022-23 season for each team Wednesday, and Auburn’s schedule is dotted with challenging road games. Auburn will also have to travel to play at 2018 national championship runner-up Mississippi State.

Harris entered her second season this fall after the Tigers went 10-18 overall in the first season of her build and 2-14 in the SEC. Auburn struggled mostly, but picked up three wins over ranked teams in Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia. Auburn in late January upset the then-fourth-ranked Lady Vols for a court-stormer in Auburn Arena.

This year, Auburn will play Tennessee only once, and on the road.

Auburn will play three teams twice for a home-and-home: Ole Miss, South Carolina and rival Alabama.

Auburn will play the following five teams only once at home: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Auburn will play the following five teams only once on the road: Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Dates, tipoff times and television information is still to be announced.

South Carolina returned to the top to win its second national championship under Dawn Staley last spring. LSU went 13-3 in the conference last season in its first season under new Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey, who won the NCAA Tournament three times coaching Baylor.

The Lady Vols finished third in the regular-season SEC standings last season and ultimately made it to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 1 seed Louisville.