‘Tough sledding’: Bo Nix looking to settle back in after struggling in loss

Nix was candid immediately following the loss Saturday, describing the game as “very fast” and crediting Georgia for having a good game plan for stopping the Tigers’ offense. The sophomore made sure to take on the brunt of the responsibility for the offense’s issues, saying at times he slid the wrong way — which affected how the line protected — and that he made some “pitiful” pass attempts to his receivers.

Nix said he was responsible for the area where the team needed the most improvement, clarifying that he needed to do a better job of leading, moving the offense and completing passes. Nix knew he and his teammates needed to bring their A-game to hang with Georgia, and when it was all said and done he didn’t feel that happened.

“We knew we were going to have to play really good. They played about as good as they could play, and we played about as bad as we could play,” Nix said. “We just got beat. That’s really all you can say about it.”

Malzahn was asked twice after the Georgia game about ways to slow down the game for Nix, and both times he said that was due to Auburn’s inability to run the football against the Bulldogs.