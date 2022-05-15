Tournament time: Auburn softball heads to Clemson Regional at NCAA Tournament

The Auburn softball team is dancing again, bunched with another team of Tigers in the Clemson Regional in the NCAA Tournament starting this weekend.

Clemson is the 10th national seed and Auburn will have to get past Clemson to get to Super Regionals.

Auburn heard its name called Sunday during the NCAA Tournament selection show, named the second-highest seed in the Clemson Regional, also joined by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and UNC Wilmington.

Auburn will open the tournament against Louisiana on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Clemson, S.C. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Louisiana is 45-11 on the year and winners of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

“We are going to have to be strong in the circle,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said in a statement. “There’s no doubt about that. This is a great hitting regional. Once you get to championship play, it is about who can play clean defense and not give up those extra bases. Those are the two big things.”

Clemson opens against UNC Wilmington earlier in the day at 11 a.m.

Each of the 16 regionals are double-elimination, with one team advancing out of each regional to the Super Regional round. There, teams battle in a three-game series to find the eight teams heading to the Women’s College World Series.

A whopping 12 SEC teams made the 64-team NCAA Tournament.

Auburn is 39-15 and closed the regular season on a whimper, being swept by Tennessee in the last series on the schedule then falling 1-0 to Missouri in Auburn’s first and only game at the SEC Tournament.

Missouri, though, went on to win three games total at the SEC Tournament and make the championship final. Auburn will look to take its battle-tested experience from league play into the Clemson Regional this weekend.

