Tra’Cee Tanner joins Auburn women's basketball staff

Tra’Cee Tanner, a four-year letter-winner and All-SEC performer for Auburn women’s basketball, has joined coach Johnnie Harris’ staff as assistant director of operations, Harris announced today.

Tanner has continued to be a big part of Auburn Athletics since her playing days, spending the last six years as equipment manager for Auburn basketball.

“We are excited to have Tra’Cee join our Auburn women’s basketball family,” Harris said. “She has a great understanding of the way we do things and where we want to go as a program. She’s a person who loves Auburn and wants the best not only for our program but also for the university. Being a former player, she wants to see us succeed, and she’s already hit the ground running.”

Tanner played for the Tigers from 2012-16, helping lead Auburn to an NCAA Tournament berth as a senior and a pair of deep runs in the WNIT her first two seasons. She is tied for the all-time lead in games played at Auburn with 132 and is fourth in program history in field goal percentage (.564). Her 1,327 points rank 19th all-time, and she is 12th in career rebounds with 758. As a senior, she was an Associated Press All-SEC second team selection when she averaged 11.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, shooting 58.8 percent from the field.

“I am beyond excited to join and give back to a program that has given so much to me as a student-athlete,” Tanner said. “I believed in the vision of Coach Harris for Auburn Women’s Basketball since she stepped foot on this campus, and now being able to be a part of that vision and process is such a blessing. Though over the past six years I have not been directly on the women’s basketball staff, working behind the scenes on events and taking on the role as equipment manager for this team allowed me to contribute to the program in so many ways.

“I am so grateful to Coach Harris and the staff for believing in me to take on this role in the efforts to continue to elevate the Auburn women’s basketball program. War Eagle!”

A native of Hoover, Ala., Tanner graduated from Auburn in 2016 with a degree in fashion merchandising.