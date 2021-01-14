Tracy Rocker returns as Auburn defensive line coach

Former Auburn defensive lineman Tracy Rocker is back at his alma mater once again.

Auburn officially hired Rocker as its defensive line coach on Thursday, which marks his second stint in that role. Rocker returns to the Tigers after spending the 2020 season at South Carolina, where he was on the same staff as new Auburn assistants Mike Bobo and Will Friend.

Rocker replaces Rodney Garner, Rocker’s former teammate at Auburn, after Garner spent the last six seasons in that role.

Rocker comes to Auburn with 29 years of coaching experience under his belt, including 26 at the collegiate level. During that time, he has coached 15 draft picks and and six All-Americans and been a part of teams that captured four conference championships and one national title.

Prior to coaching at South Carolina, Rocker spent three seasons as Tennessee defensive line coach after spending three seasons at Georgia as defensive line and associate head coach. Rocker’s time with the Bulldogs followed his only NFL stint, a three-year run as the Tennessee Titans’ defensive line coach.