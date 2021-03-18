Transfer guard Zep Jasper commits to Auburn

Auburn has added a new scoring threat.

College of Charleston transfer Zep Jasper, who scored 15.6 points per game last season as his team’s leading scorer, announced he’s committed to sign with Auburn on Thursday on Twitter.

Jasper will have two years of eligibility remaining. He started in all of College of Charleston’s 19 games this past season, hitting 34.5-percent of his shots from behind the 3-point line.

He is a native of Augusta, Ga. He started in 30 of 31 games for College of Charleston as a sophomore in 2019-20, averaging 7.6 points per game.

In his last regular-season game, he scored 38 points on Feb. 20 in an overtime win over nearby Columbus State. College of Charleston finished its season 9-10 and went out with a loss to Drexel in the CAA Tournament earlier this month. Jasper scored 27 points in that game.

As a graduate transfer, Jasper will be eligible to play immediately in the 2021-22 season.

Jasper joins touted high school signees Jabari Smith and Trey Alexander as newcomers set to join the team next season.