Transfers, top quarterbacks, and Quavo: Recapping Day 2 of SEC Media Days

Shortly after Smart spoke, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels shared his perspective.

Daniels, who started his career at USC before transferring prior to the 2020 season, was asked about what makes Georgia an appealing option to transfers.

“It's really difficult to beat Georgia. Like when Georgia called me right away, I'm like that's a top five team, it's a great school, it's a great staff, they have great players. Like, what bad can you say about it?” Daniels said. “I think coach Smart is — he's the hardest worker you'll meet, so any chance that he can get to give us an edge to win games he's going to do. I think those two are some reasons I would contribute to Georgia being prominent in the transfer portal.”

The Vols start over

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel joined a not-so-prestigious group when he took the stage Tuesday.

Heupel became the fifth different head coach to represent the Volunteers over the last 13 SEC Media Days when he spoke and took questions. Heupel, who comes to Tennessee after three seasons at UCF, discussed the rebuild he is taking on in Knoxville and his outlook on helping the team become a contender in the SEC East again.