Traore scores 20, Auburn rolls in Israel tour opener

Yohan Traore shined in his debut in orange blue, and the Auburn men’s basketball team rolled Tuesday in its first exhibition on the Israel tour.

Israel’s U-20 national team was no match for the Tigers, who hit the century mark and rolled 117-56 in Jerusalem’s Malha Arena.

Traore scored 20 points and closed the win with an exclamation point, slamming down a double-clutch 180 dunk to the delight of the fans as the game clock winded down.

Auburn will face tougher challenges on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, when the team takes on an all-star select team and Israel’s senior national team.

Tuesday’s game was televised on SEC Network. “It’s been a dream come true, if you can believe it,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said shortly afterward on Finebaum.

“We played hard today,” he said. “It was the first time we played together. The kids enjoyed playing with each other.”

The former five-star prospect Traore added eight rebounds to go with his 20 points. Morehead State transfer Johni Broome scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds. KD Johnson scored 13 points.

All four newcomers played: Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson all hit the floor joining Broome and Traore.

Pearl said Auburn visited the Mount of Olives and walked in the Garden of Gethsemane. He said Tuesday the team visited Bethelem. He said Wednesday the team will visit the western wall and the City of David.

“My job as a coach has always been to bring people together, right?” Pearl said. “For me, Abraham being the father of all nations — Muslims and Christians and Jews — the ability to get along, and sports does that. I think our kids absolutely understand it. They feel it.”

Auburn’s final two games on the tour will also be televised on SEC Network. All games are tipping off at noon Central, which is 8 p.m. local time in Israel.

“Just playing defense, playing hard,” Traore said of his success on Tuesday. “We’ve got a great team, great teammates. Everybody is unselfish, everybody passes the ball. We just have to keep going.”

Traore comes to Auburn after being ranked the No. 25 overall prospect by 247 Sports in his class. He’ll be a freshman this season trying to replace some of the production down low left by first-round NBA Draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

“You can see the talent, you can see the upside, you can see his ability to finish and obviously be able to play in space,” Pearl said of Traore. “I think the good thing about our situation is that we’ve got a deep team. That’s our strength. Our strength is the fact that we can put 12 guys out there. I thought our kids did a great sharing the minutes and being very unselfish.”