‘Tremendous team’: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee and the Graba twins put together a golden plan

It worked.

“That was the plan,” Jeff Graba said. “I would have to say he’s been right on every single thing he’s done with her for probably five years. I’m just telling you, there’s a lot of times people told him to change his approach. There’s a lot of times people told him to treat her differently, to coach her differently, and he just stuck to his guns.

“And I’m just glad it worked out the way that it did. He and her are a tremendous team.”

Now, the plan is to keep it going. Auburn’s a part of it. At Auburn, Lee has the chance to get the college gymnastics experience she wants with a head coach who’s working in tandem with her club coach to keep her prepared for whatever international competitions she wants to do in the future — including a return to the Olympics in 2024, if that’s what she wants to try to do. There are a lot of ways to stay in shape for the next Olympics cycle, and NCAA gymnastics is one of those ways, Jeff Graba put it. “I think it’s a really good approach. This has been — the three of us, Suni, my brother and myself — this has been our plan of attack.”

For now, Lee and her whole team can just celebrate — however they see fit, by jumping for joy or breathing sighs of relief.