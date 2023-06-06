A trio of former Auburn Tigers and a former head coach comprise the four-man makeup of Auburn’s representation on this year’s College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Linebacker Takeo Spikes (1995-97), guard Ed King (1988-90), linebacker Gregg Carr (1981-84) and former head coach Tommy Tuberville are all listed on this year’s ballot.

Carr, who’s the program’s second-leading all-time tackler, is making his second-straight appearance while Spikes and King are first-time nominees.

King was part of the program when it recorded its first back-to-back 10-win seasons in 1988 and ‘89, and was named a two-time All-American and All-SEC selection. Spikes is a top-10 all-time tackler in the program’s history, having also earned All-American honors in 1997. Spikes was selected in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft and went onto a 15-year career. He currently works as a TV analyst for SEC Network.

Tuberville came to Auburn after four seasons at Ole Miss, and he led the program to four division titles and one conference championship in 10 seasons, going undefeated in 2004. Following his coaching career, Tuberville briefly worked as a TV analyst before going into politics. He currently serves as one of two Alabama senators.

Twelve former Tigers are currently inductees in the College Football Hall of fame, with eight being players and four head coaches, the likes of which include Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, Pat Dye and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, among others.