Troublesome Florida looms large of Auburn’s potential SEC Tournament path

Colin Castleton’s near-seven-foot frame looms large over Auburn’s potential path in the SEC Tournament.
The tournament bracket was finalized Saturday after the final games of the regular season. Auburn clinched the SEC’s regular-season title Saturday and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament this week in Tampa — but Castleton and troublesome Florida could be the first team Auburn faces in the quarterfinals, if Florida beats Texas A&M on Thursday.
Auburn lost to Florida 63-62 in the teams’ last meeting on Feb. 19, and Castleton scored 19 points. He scored another 22 points on Auburn in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 8.
The SEC Tournament opens Wednesday. Auburn will ride a double by into the quarterfinals on Friday, and face the winner of Thursday’s game between eighth-seeded Texas A&M and ninth-seeded Florida.
Auburn beat Texas A&M 75-58 on Feb. 12. The Tigers also beat Florida 85-73 in that first meeting in January, but Florida caught Auburn in Gainesville, Fla.
Arkansas is the No. 4 seed and waits in the quarterfinals opposite Auburn. Auburn would not face No. 2 seed Tennessee or No. 3 seed Kentucky until the tournament finals, as they sit on the other side of the bracket.
This week’s trip to the SEC Tournament since 2019, when the Tigers won the tournament title. In 2020, the SEC Tournament was canceled as COVID-19 first spread across the United States, and then in 2021 Auburn sat out of the conference tournament on a self-imposed postseason ban.
On Wednesday, the tournament opens with 12th-seeded Missouri playing 13th-seeded Ole Miss and with 11th-seeded Vanderbilt playing 14th-seeded Georgia.
The winner of Missouri and Ole Miss will advance to face LSU for the right to advance to play Arkansas.