Troublesome Florida looms large of Auburn’s potential SEC Tournament path

Colin Castleton’s near-seven-foot frame looms large over Auburn’s potential path in the SEC Tournament.

The tournament bracket was finalized Saturday after the final games of the regular season. Auburn clinched the SEC’s regular-season title Saturday and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament this week in Tampa — but Castleton and troublesome Florida could be the first team Auburn faces in the quarterfinals, if Florida beats Texas A&M on Thursday.

Auburn lost to Florida 63-62 in the teams’ last meeting on Feb. 19, and Castleton scored 19 points. He scored another 22 points on Auburn in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 8.

The SEC Tournament opens Wednesday. Auburn will ride a double by into the quarterfinals on Friday, and face the winner of Thursday’s game between eighth-seeded Texas A&M and ninth-seeded Florida.

Auburn beat Texas A&M 75-58 on Feb. 12. The Tigers also beat Florida 85-73 in that first meeting in January, but Florida caught Auburn in Gainesville, Fla.