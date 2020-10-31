'Beat them bad': Auburn rides turnovers to blowout victory over LSU

Auburn’s defense gifted the offense by scoring on one turnover and setting them up with excellent field position. The Tigers’ next touchdown, however, was all about the offense.

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg left Auburn on its own one-yard line with 3:36 to go until halftime, but Nix and his teammates didn’t hesitate. Auburn put together its most impressive offensive drive of the first half by ripping the much-maligned LSU defense for 99 yards on just eight plays.

The last play of the possession won’t be soon forgotten by Auburn receiver Ze’Vian Capers, who cut to the outside as Williams barreled inside on his route and was all alone in the end zone as an easy target for Nix. The nine-yard reception marked Capers’ first career score and put the Tigers ahead by three touchdowns with only 40 seconds to go in the first half.

LSU desperately needed points before the break, and despite his early issues Finley responded. The road Tigers quickly drove down the field and set things up for kicker Cade York, whose 51-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter created a 21-3 contest.

If York’s kick gave LSU any semblance of momentum, Nix and the offense crushed it early in the second half.