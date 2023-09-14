Just four Auburn defenders have logged more than 100 snaps through two games this season.

One of those Tigers is DJ James, an All-Southeastern Conference defensive back who turned down NFL Draft considerations last year for another season on the Plains. Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson are two others, both of which played in 10 or more games for Auburn each of the past two seasons.

The last defender of that bunch? It’s true freshman Kayin Lee.

Lee is Auburn’s fourth-most-played defender this year, with 101 snaps and two starts between contests against UMass and Cal. His presence has ultimately been borne of injuries. Nehemiah Pritchett, another All-SEC defensive back, and experienced letterman JD Rhym have both been sidelined, leading to significant playing time for Lee.

His path to a starting spot wasn't necessarily storybook, but Lee has helped fill the void and made improvements in the process. After being one of Auburn’s worst-graded defenders in Week 1, per PFF, Lee had a much-improved performance against Cal. His performance against the Golden Bears included three tackles and two pass breakups.

“Being a freshman and Cal trying to come at him with him being able to defend very well, it just goes to show that he's ready to go,” Auburn safety Keionte Scott said. “He's going to be a valuable player in our defense for sure.”

Scott added that Lee asserted himself as an early enrollee in the spring. He was much-discussed, not only by Scott this week, but upon his arrival by teammates and coaches. The second-highest-rated signee in Auburn’s 2023 class, Lee agreed his head start on the Plains was crucial to where he is now.

“It was very important for me being able to get in early, get accustomed to the playbook and the feeling of college,” Lee said. “That was a big bonus coming into college.”

One of three true freshmen to take snaps in Auburn’s secondary so far this season, Lee saw the field for 31 plays against UMass, but that bumped up to 70 against the Golden Bears. While his early start at Auburn gave him enough confidence to take on a sizable role this early, Lee added that the veteran presence in his position group has given him a great deal of confidence.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that they feel like I can play fast," Lee said. "I know they’re behind me and they’re going to play fast behind me. I can be able to play fast and if I make a mistake I know they’re there to cover for me. I can go to the next play and they’re with me.”

Lee’s performances haven’t been mistake-free. Opponents are averaging 13.5 yards per reception against him, and he was flagged for an avoidable penalty late in Saturday’s win over Cal. For as talented as he currently is, Lee is still young, which was something Auburn coach Hugh Freeze acknowledged Monday.

“Did he play well? Yes," Freeze said. "He still can get better? Yes. But I'm glad we have him. We're really thin back there right now.”