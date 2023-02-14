It took a callback to “The Gun,” but K.D. Johnson’s game was all the better for it.

In a commanding victory over Missouri, Johnson’s 15-point night was a key piece in Auburn’s 89-point rout. His 15 were the most he has scored since a 16-point performance against Colgate in early December.

“You saw what he did in the first half,” Auburn Johni Broome said of Johnson, peering down at the game’s box score. “He had, what, 14 points in the first half? That’s just a spark plug.”

But Tuesday night, and Johnson’s recent stretch of double-figure performances, goes back to the summer. According to Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, a major focus against Missouri was “getting more lift” on Johnson’s shot. That meant getting “The Gun” in mind.

A self-operated catch-and-shoot machine, “The Gun,” which Pearl said Johnson worked on often this summer, surrounds the hoop with a net.

“In order to put the ball in the hole, just as far as your visuals are concerned, you almost feel like you're gonna shoot a little higher to get over the top of that net,” Pearl said postgame. “I told him I said, 'KD, let's get on that gun. Let's just get on that gun and let's shoot. Let's shoot on that gun,’ because his release point was up instead of out.”

With a change in release, Johnson not only scored 15 but was 5 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

“When he shoots higher better,” Pearl said, “that's trusting it.”

On Tuesday, Johnson nearly matched his season-high 16, but he’s progressed to his Missouri performance over the past month, scoring in double figures in five of the past six games.

After 10 straight games without notching 10 points, Johnson scored 10 in Auburn’s loss at West Virginia. Since then, aside from a five-point outing at Texas A&M, he’s had scoring efforts of 10, 12 and 13 leading into this week.

“(It’s) Just staying in the gym and ,” Johnson said. “You’re not going to always have the best nights every night. The nights that's tough, just get past that, and the nights that (are) good, just thrive off that and keep going. So that’s what I’m doing right now.”