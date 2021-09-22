Trying to wake potential in the SEC, Auburn’s Crouch the latest to bring Gold Medal Squared philosophies to conference

But they don’t necessarily run the same stuff. Crouch said the ideas shared in GMS circles push coaches to use data to come to different conclusions to put players in the best position possible.

At times it seems less about teaching players how to play and more about teaching coaches how to coach: It’s sometimes less important what principles you teach, and more important that you have principles at all.

Back to lunch: “Tom Black, for example, when I watch his team, they never block back-row attacks. We have three people that block back-row attacks all the time,” Crouch said. “Now, we’re both in the same coaching tree, and we both have learned from the same people, and we’re both presumably looking at the same stats.

“I just think he’s wrong,” he cracked up laughing.

Later he joked: “I’m sure at some point I’ll have lunch with him and I’ll be like, ‘Why are you not blocking the back row?’ — and I’m sure he’s going to have a bunch of reasons and he’s going to walk in with like a manuscript and be like, ‘Look at all the data.’”

There’s the common thread: It’s about looking the data — putting together shot charts and heat maps — then drawing conclusions and adjusting from there.