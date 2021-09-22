Trying to wake potential in the SEC, Auburn’s Crouch the latest to bring Gold Medal Squared philosophies to conference

Brent Crouch figures he’ll probably have lunch with Tom Black sometime, and no matter how hard he tries to hold it back, the chalk talk will probably come up.
“Now, why don’t you block back row attacks?”
You could imagine them bickering, and maybe sketching their X’s and O’s on napkins. Crouch, Auburn’s new volleyball coach, came to the Plains from USC. Black went to Georgia from nearby Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. Their careers as coaches have followed parallel paths from the West Coast, where volleyball is big, to the rising SEC, where every sport is big. They have more in common, too: They’re both from the same coaching tree and part of the sect re-thinking volleyball called Gold Medal Squared.
But they still have different ideas — and that’s one of the things Crouch emphasizes when he’s asked to explain Gold Medal Squared, a company that aims to teach coaches how to re-imagine coaching, and that has now helped bring three coaches to the SEC to put their handprint on the most premier conference in college sports.
“I just think the people uninitiated in this, who don’t know a lot about it, they hear Gold Medal Squared and they think here’s a way to play volleyball and it’s simple, it’s like the spread offense — and it’s really not,” Crouch said, making a comparison to football during his team’s 8-1 start to the season in non-conference play.
Auburn opens SEC play against Ole Miss on Wednesday night in Auburn Arena. That’s when competition will pick up for Crouch, who’s in his second season with Auburn but, after a season cut short by COVID-19 in 2020, is still in the early stages of his build.
That build includes implementing plenty of ideas he’s picked up from Gold Medal Squared.
Gold Medal Squared was co-founded by championship coaches Carl McGowan and Marv Dunphy, now growing into a company that runs coaching clinics all across the country. Crouch has been hired to be a part of those clinics. Dunphy’s daughter, Alex Dunphy, is on Crouch’s staff as Auburn’s associate head coach. Crouch said some of the biggest innovations the company has made lie with how followers study statistical metrics and use the latest science in biomechanics when teaching fundamental skills.
“Mostly what’s being taught is how to think about it,” he explained.
The accolades are there: McGowan was a part of 11 national championships in the college ranks and part of four Olympic gold medals with the U.S. national team. Marv Dunphy won five national championships coaching Pepperdine and coached Team USA to gold in 1988 as head coach — before daughter Alex won the national championship as a player at USC in 2003.
Now Crouch and Black have come to the SEC, where athletics budgets keep increasing and non-football sports keep growing — and so has Tom Watson, another coach linked to Gold Medal Squared now coaching at Arkansas.
But they don’t necessarily run the same stuff. Crouch said the ideas shared in GMS circles push coaches to use data to come to different conclusions to put players in the best position possible.
At times it seems less about teaching players how to play and more about teaching coaches how to coach: It’s sometimes less important what principles you teach, and more important that you have principles at all.
Back to lunch: “Tom Black, for example, when I watch his team, they never block back-row attacks. We have three people that block back-row attacks all the time,” Crouch said. “Now, we’re both in the same coaching tree, and we both have learned from the same people, and we’re both presumably looking at the same stats.
“I just think he’s wrong,” he cracked up laughing.
Later he joked: “I’m sure at some point I’ll have lunch with him and I’ll be like, ‘Why are you not blocking the back row?’ — and I’m sure he’s going to have a bunch of reasons and he’s going to walk in with like a manuscript and be like, ‘Look at all the data.’”
There’s the common thread: It’s about looking the data — putting together shot charts and heat maps — then drawing conclusions and adjusting from there.
Crouch explained: “For example, teaching a fundamental skill like passing: If you went to a Gold Medal Squared clinic, they would say, ‘OK here are the five keys of passing: The first key is to hold your hand and wrist together. The second key is make your arms straight. The third key is space and angle. The fourth key is do whatever.’ And they have their five keys that they teach. I’ve got my five keys. They’re actually not the same. And Marv Dunphy’s, who’s one of the founding members, he teaches different keys too. But what is the same about all of us is we all agree that when we’re teaching kids how to play, it’s really important to use a key at all.”
Crouch said that philosophy helps even as he enters a new program where Gold Medal Squared may not have been a fixture. The idea is for him to make the most out of the players he has instead of waiting to recruit players to fit some rigid system.
He still figures it’ll take a few years to build a program, as it does in almost any sport at almost any level, but those principles came into play for Auburn as soon as Crouch arrived on the Plains.
Now he’s the latest of his colleagues to come to the SEC and try to make the most out of the massive potential lying dormant under every volleyball program in the country’s top conference.
“The thing that I’ve always found value in with that company is it has gotten together a bunch of minds that are really smart about volleyball and you end up with a network of people, where it’s just a coaching tree,” Crouch said. “You get all the people that worked with Bill Parcells — the Parcells coaching tree. Or the Nick Saban coaching tree. This is kind of the Carl McGowan-Marv Dunphy coaching tree.
“I don’t think there’s any question that the stuff coming out of that has always been fairly cutting edge,” he added. “If you look at the way volleyball is being played now, across the country, the folks that have come out of that coaching tree were doing those things earlier than everybody else.”