Turnovers plague Auburn in rivalry loss at Alabama

Auburn played one of its worst games in one of the worst places on Tuesday, fumbling away a season-high in turnovers in Coleman Coliseum in a 70-58 loss to rival Alabama.

Auburn gave the ball away 23 times. Alabama scored 24 points off those turnovers. The Tigers hung their heads as the Tide danced into March.

Auburn’s tough season will end Saturday.

It might have hit its low point Tuesday, with the rivalry considered. Auburn gave up eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes and Alabama doubled up Auburn 24-12 early, and Auburn never truly threatened. Auburn cut Alabama’s lead down to five at 52-47 with 8:05 left in the second half, but Alabama responded with 10 unanswered points, kick-started by a 3-pointer by John Petty and capped by another 3-ball from Jaden Shackelford which put the Tide up 62-47 with 5:16 to go.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, specifically pointing to how his team held Alabama to just 70 points.