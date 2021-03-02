Turnovers plague Auburn in rivalry loss at Alabama

Auburn played one of its worst games in one of the worst places on Tuesday, fumbling away a season-high in turnovers in Coleman Coliseum in a 70-58 loss to rival Alabama.
Auburn gave the ball away 23 times. Alabama scored 24 points off those turnovers. The Tigers hung their heads as the Tide danced into March.
Auburn’s tough season will end Saturday.
It might have hit its low point Tuesday, with the rivalry considered. Auburn gave up eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes and Alabama doubled up Auburn 24-12 early, and Auburn never truly threatened. Auburn cut Alabama’s lead down to five at 52-47 with 8:05 left in the second half, but Alabama responded with 10 unanswered points, kick-started by a 3-pointer by John Petty and capped by another 3-ball from Jaden Shackelford which put the Tide up 62-47 with 5:16 to go.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, specifically pointing to how his team held Alabama to just 70 points.
“But offensively, we’ve got some limitations and we weren’t able to make some shots that we made at home against Tennessee. We turned the ball over way too many times. We turned it over 23 times here, we only turned it over 12 times against Tennessee — and obviously, that was the difference in the game.”
Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 13 points, while Devan Cambridge added 11 and Jamal Johnson added 10.
But Auburn couldn’t find enough firepower on offense.
“The whole game we couldn’t really find ourselves offensively and they just kept scoring a little bit offensively,” Williams said. “And we kind of let back a little bit once we saw we were getting down.
“Then time ran out and we didn’t have enough time to come back.”
Auburn fell to 12-14 on the season and 6-11 in the SEC. The season of setbacks, that started before tipoff with Sharife Cooper’s eligibility under review, continued Tuesday with Cooper missing the game over with an ankle injury.
Alabama moved to 20-6 and 15-2 in the SEC, celebrating its regular-season SEC championship on Tuesday.
“We’re not happy with a loss,” Pearl said. “We’re not happy with getting swept, we’re not happy that we didn’t take advantage against our rival. And we’re not happy. But our guys battled.”
He pointed to how Alabama scored 94 points in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 9. “To shave 24 off of that — it was unbelievable effort. Part of our offensive problem was our roster and part of it was Alabama is a great defensive team, and they forced us into a lot of looks.”