Two Auburn athletics trainers traveling with the Auburn softball team have been credited with springing into action and helping to save a life at an Arkansas airport on Tuesday, according to a report from 5NEWS in Arkansas.

As Auburn softball traveled to the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, trainers Lora Fuhrmann and Noah Tanner intervened and assisted during a medical emergency at Northwest Arkansas National Airport, an airport official told the news station.

The official said Fuhrmann and Tanner helped the individual while emergency personnel were en route.

“Their efforts likely contributed to saving a life, and we are grateful for their actions as well as the quick response of our fire department personnel,” airport spokesperson Brian Burke told 5NEWS.

Fuhrmann told the station that anyone can get certified in CPR and that it can be helpful in situations like the one that occurred at the airport.

5NEWS said no additional information was released considering the private of the individual suffering the medical emergency.

Auburn softball opened its play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Fayetteville.