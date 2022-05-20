Two Ellis home runs lead Auburn past Louisiana in NCAA Tournament

Bri Ellis hit two home runs and the Auburn softball team edged out Louisiana 4-3 on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn will advance to play regional host Clemson at noon on Saturday in the winner’s bracket.

Ellis’ second homer in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the game-winner. In a 3-3 game, the freshman boosted her 20th home run of the season over center field.

Saturday’s Auburn-Clemson winner will move on to the regional final to play for a spot in Super Regionals. The regional is a double-elimination tournament.

Clemson blasted UNC-Wilmington 9-0 in the first game of the day, ending the game by run rule. UNC-Wilmington and Louisiana will play in the regional’s first elimination game on Saturday.

Auburn had a tougher time with Louisiana, winners of the Sun Belt Conference. Louisiana entered having won 22 of its last 23 games, riding a 13-game winning streak.

But Ellis gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning with her first home run of the day, a two-run shot also scoring Carlee McCondichie. After giving up an unearned run in the top of the first, Auburn pitcher Maddie Penta would give up runs in the top of the seconds and the top of the fifth — first on a two-out double in the top of the second that made it 2-2.

After Nelia Peralta scored McCondichie for her second run of the day in the bottom of the third, Louisiana again tied the game in the top of the fifth on a wild pitch by Penta.

Penta would give up nothing more, though, striking out two batters to end that inning. She’d go on to put Louisiana down in order in the sixth then in the seventh only allow one hit before closing the door, setting the stage for Ellis’ home run heroics.

Auburn moved to 40-15. Louisiana fell to 45-12 on the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.