Two in a row for Jimbo? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Sept. 3

No. 1 GEORGIA AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: ESPN
Vegas line: Georgia -25
Outlook: Spencer Rattler has his chance to be a campus legend — but it’s a tall, tall task.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE AT No. 9 KENTUCKY
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kroger Field
TV: SEC NETWORK
Vegas line: Kentucky -30.5
Outlook: Kentucky football is undefeated ever since John Calipari called it a ‘basketball school.’
ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium
Stream: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Vegas line: Missouri -31.5
Outlook: With a trip to Jordan-Hare next, Missouri looks to recover after a blowout loss at Kansas State.
No. 20 OLE MISS AT GEORGIA TECH
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium
TV: ABC
Vegas line: Ole Miss -17
Outlook: Lane Kiffin’s team this year, ranked by default, is still a mystery. They haven’t played nobody, Paul.
No. 22 PENN STATE AT AUBURN
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
TV: CBS
Vegas line: Penn State -2.5
Outlook: It could be a big win for Auburn. It could also be a devastating loss.
VANDERBILT AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Huskie Stadium
TV: CBS Sports Network
Vegas line: Northern Illinois -2.5
Outlook: The loss to Wake Forest might have ended Vanderbilt’s bowl chances. It’ll need this win for sure.
LOUISIANA-MONROE AT No. 2 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Alabama -49.5
Outlook: Terry Bowden(!) takes on the Tide again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT LSU
Kickoff: 5 p.m., Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
Vegas line: Mississippi State -3
Outlook: Mike Leach and Brian Kelly just plain haven’t played each other — until now. A rare opportunity for Mississippi State.
MISSOURI STATE AT No. 10 ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Stream: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Vegas line: Arkansas -26.5
Outlook: We’ll see if Arkansas is for real on Sept. 24 against Texas A&M.
AKRON AT No. 15 TENNESSEE
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Neyland Stadium
TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Vegas line: Tennessee -47
Outlook: Tennessee will have no trouble with the Zips, taking a victory lap after the win at Pitt.
SOUTH FLORIDA AT No. 18 FLORIDA
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Florida -24
Outlook: The side from Tampa will surely be motivated, but the Gators should cruise.
No. 13 MIAMI AT No. 24 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Kyle Field
TV: ESPN
Vegas line: Texas A&M -6.5
Outlook: The good news is Jimbo Fisher’s buyout is only $95.6 million.
— Vegas lines via VegasInsider.com consensus; outlooks by Justin Lee