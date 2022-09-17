 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEC FOOTBALL CAPSULES

Two in a row for Jimbo? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Sept. 3

South Carolina Arkansas Football

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods

No. 1 GEORGIA AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Georgia -25

Outlook: Spencer Rattler has his chance to be a campus legend — but it’s a tall, tall task.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE AT No. 9 KENTUCKY

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kroger Field

TV: SEC NETWORK

Vegas line: Kentucky -30.5

Outlook: Kentucky football is undefeated ever since John Calipari called it a ‘basketball school.’

ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT MISSOURI

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium

Stream: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Vegas line: Missouri -31.5

Outlook: With a trip to Jordan-Hare next, Missouri looks to recover after a blowout loss at Kansas State.

No. 20 OLE MISS AT GEORGIA TECH

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium

TV: ABC

Vegas line: Ole Miss -17

Outlook: Lane Kiffin’s team this year, ranked by default, is still a mystery. They haven’t played nobody, Paul.

No. 22 PENN STATE AT AUBURN

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: CBS

Vegas line: Penn State -2.5

Outlook: It could be a big win for Auburn. It could also be a devastating loss.

VANDERBILT AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Huskie Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Vegas line: Northern Illinois -2.5

Outlook: The loss to Wake Forest might have ended Vanderbilt’s bowl chances. It’ll need this win for sure.

LOUISIANA-MONROE AT No. 2 ALABAMA

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Alabama -49.5

Outlook: Terry Bowden(!) takes on the Tide again.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT LSU

Kickoff: 5 p.m., Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Mississippi State -3

Outlook: Mike Leach and Brian Kelly just plain haven’t played each other — until now. A rare opportunity for Mississippi State.

MISSOURI STATE AT No. 10 ARKANSAS

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Stream: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Vegas line: Arkansas -26.5

Outlook: We’ll see if Arkansas is for real on Sept. 24 against Texas A&M.

AKRON AT No. 15 TENNESSEE

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Neyland Stadium

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

Vegas line: Tennessee -47

Outlook: Tennessee will have no trouble with the Zips, taking a victory lap after the win at Pitt.

SOUTH FLORIDA AT No. 18 FLORIDA

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Florida -24

Outlook: The side from Tampa will surely be motivated, but the Gators should cruise.

No. 13 MIAMI AT No. 24 TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Kyle Field

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Texas A&M -6.5

Outlook: The good news is Jimbo Fisher’s buyout is only $95.6 million.

— Vegas lines via VegasInsider.com consensus; outlooks by Justin Lee

