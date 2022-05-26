 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Two more kickoff times, TV networks announced for Auburn nonconference games

Alabama State University Hornets v Auburn September 11, 2021

Auburn Tigers Quarterback T.J. Finley (1) before the ASU Hornets and Auburn Tigers game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 11, 2021.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn football got more details about its early-season schedule Thursday, with kickoff times and TV networks announced for its first two games of the season.

The Tigers will open the season with an evening kickoff against Mercer, playing at 6 p.m. The game will broadcasted on ESPN+ and the SEC Network. The second game of the year, against San Jose State, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Auburn now knows the start times for the first three games of its season, as it was announced Wednesday that the Tigers would face Penn State in a rematch from last season at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

An evening kickoff against Mercer marks the fifth time in the past seven years that Auburn has opened the season with a night game. Auburn is 12-0 all-time against the Bears, which play in the FCS Southern Conference. Last season, Mercer finished 7-3, but with a 48-14 loss to Alabama in its lone FBS contest.

The Tigers are 2-0 all-time against San Jose State, having played the Spartans in 2014 and 2015, and defeating them by a combined score of 94-34 in those contests. The Spartans finished 2021 5-7 overall, with a 3-5 record in the Mountain West Conference.

Auburn's rematch with Penn State should be one of the more highly anticipated games on the Tigers schedule, as they were within a score of defeat the Nittany Lions — then a top-10 team — a season ago. Despite losing 28-20, Auburn marched into the red zone with 3:08 remaining, but failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

The trio of games are part of five home contests that will open the season for Auburn, with Missouri and LSU rounding out that early slate. Those five teams were a combined 31-30 last year, with Mercer and Penn State being the only squads to post above-.500 records.

Among those teams, The Tigers only faced PSU and LSU last season, losing in Happy Valley and beating LSU 24-19 in Baton Rouge. The last time Auburn faced Missouri was in 2017, resulting in a 51-14 Auburn road win.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

