Two more kickoff times, TV networks announced for Auburn nonconference games

Auburn football got more details about its early-season schedule Thursday, with kickoff times and TV networks announced for its first two games of the season.

The Tigers will open the season with an evening kickoff against Mercer, playing at 6 p.m. The game will broadcasted on ESPN+ and the SEC Network. The second game of the year, against San Jose State, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Auburn now knows the start times for the first three games of its season, as it was announced Wednesday that the Tigers would face Penn State in a rematch from last season at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Auburn's 2022 Schedule Week 1: Mercer, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SECN Week 2: San Jose State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU Week 3: Penn State, 3:30 p.m., CBS Week 4: Missouri Week 5: LSU Week 6: @ Georgia Week 7: @ Mississippi Week 8: BYE Week 9: Arkansas Week 10: @ Mississippi State Week 11: Texas A&M Week 12: Western Kentucky Week 13: @ Alabama

An evening kickoff against Mercer marks the fifth time in the past seven years that Auburn has opened the season with a night game. Auburn is 12-0 all-time against the Bears, which play in the FCS Southern Conference. Last season, Mercer finished 7-3, but with a 48-14 loss to Alabama in its lone FBS contest.

The Tigers are 2-0 all-time against San Jose State, having played the Spartans in 2014 and 2015, and defeating them by a combined score of 94-34 in those contests. The Spartans finished 2021 5-7 overall, with a 3-5 record in the Mountain West Conference.

Auburn's rematch with Penn State should be one of the more highly anticipated games on the Tigers schedule, as they were within a score of defeat the Nittany Lions — then a top-10 team — a season ago. Despite losing 28-20, Auburn marched into the red zone with 3:08 remaining, but failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

The trio of games are part of five home contests that will open the season for Auburn, with Missouri and LSU rounding out that early slate. Those five teams were a combined 31-30 last year, with Mercer and Penn State being the only squads to post above-.500 records.

Among those teams, The Tigers only faced PSU and LSU last season, losing in Happy Valley and beating LSU 24-19 in Baton Rouge. The last time Auburn faced Missouri was in 2017, resulting in a 51-14 Auburn road win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.