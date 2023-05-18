Auburn baseball’s final weekend in Plainsman Park will be a matchup between two scorching hot teams and head coach Butch Thompson is just happy his team has the advantage of hosting.

While Auburn enters having enjoyed recent series wins over then-No. 2 South Carolina and then-No. 1 LSU, Missouri enters having won a series against defending national champion Ole Miss and having swept Georgia.

Missouri is 10-17 in the conference while Auburn is 14-13 going into the weekend, with last weeks’ result getting it above .500 in SEC games for the first time all season.

The first game of the series is set for 6 p.m. Thursday. Friday’s game will be preceded by Plainsman Park’s second-ever eagle flight then begins at 6 p.m., then Saturday will be a 2 p.m. first pitch to close out the series.

Both teams cancelled their midweek games before this final series, so each has a full week of rest coming into Thursday’s contest.

The last few weeks, Auburn baseball has been on the diamond with some highly ranked teams and highly touted players. Missouri will bring just as much firepower and Thompson thinks those recent experiences will have his Tigers primed and ready.

“It’s the SEC. At least it seems like we got to a point where it’s like, ‘OK, we kind of know what we’re dealing with,’” Thompson said. “We’ve believed in our offense all year. It was exceptional for three games last week.”

Through its last nine games, Auburn is averaging nine runs per game, a number that jumps to over 10 when excluding a shutout loss at the hands of LSU ace Paul Skenes.

Righty Christian Herberholz is out for the next two weeks due to injury, so his Sunday starting position will be determined later as staff evaluate how the bullpen was needed through the first two games.

Thompson will need the offensive production to step up and fill that gap in pitching, but the thought is the team doesn’t need to do anything beyond what they already are.

“You really don’t want to change a whole lot from what we’ve been doing. I think we’ve been seeing it really well,” said right fielder Bobby Peirce. “I think we’ve swung it pretty well and the at bats are really starting to come together.”

Thompson thinks the opportunity for a win comes down to something as simple as Auburn making the other team earn it, rather than giving up walks and little things that give the win away. He’s seen his team do that over the past three weeks of wins.

“Anything can happen, and I think we have a lot of confidence going into this weekend,” Peirce said.