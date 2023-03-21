Auburn football expects to be without two contributors for the rest of the spring, according to coach Hugh Freeze, who said Monday that interior offensive lineman Tate Johnson and wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. are both dealing with different injuries.

Johnson is “probably” missing the remainder of the sessions with a dislocated elbow, Freeze said, and Johnson Jr., who injured his collarbone, won’t return to practice until June.

As a sophomore, Johnson won the starting center job after sixth-year senior Nick Brahms medically retired before the season, but Johnson had his year cut short after an injury against Missouri required season-ending surgery. He ended the year with 191 snaps in four contests.

Freeze added that, along with a handful of other players, Johnson has exemplified himself as a leader through spring practices.

Johnson Jr. had just two catches last year for 17 yards and saw snaps in six contests.

Freeze added that the state of the program’s health isn’t where he’d like it to be.

“Nothing is serious, thank God, but it’s three or four hamstrings, sprained ankle here, there,” Freeze said. “It’s Week Three of spring, and I wish we were all healthy, but there’ll be several that can’t go today. But it’s nothing major.”