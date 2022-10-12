U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong commits to Auburn gymnastics

Another national team member is coming to Auburn.

Katelyn Jong, winner of all-around gold in the junior women division at the 2021 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships, announced her commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night.

Jong is rated as a four-star prospect by College Gym News. She is a member of the class of 2024.

“Can’t wait to be an Auburn Tiger!” Jong posted on Instagram.

Jong made her senior debut in the 2022 Winter Cup where she placed fifth in the all-around. In September, she competed representing the U.S. National Team at the Szombathely Challenge World Cup winning gold on floor.

“I can’t believe it!” she posted. “I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University on a full ride athletic scholarship! So thankful for my family, friends, coaches and everyone who helped me get here!”

She closed her message with “War Eagle,” in all caps.

As a member of the class of 2024, she’d first compete with Auburn starting in January 2025. She joins five-star prospect Olivia Ahern as part of Auburn’s class of 2024.

Auburn has five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness committed as part of the class of 2023.