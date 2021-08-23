UAB transfer Tony Fair could be the key to Auburn’s defensive line this fall

“We've talked to Tony about A) bringing your best stuff every day, and that's been good to see. Tony's driven. Tony's a father. Tony is a grown man. I mean, when I sit down and talk to Tony, it's like talking to a little brother, so to speak.,” Mason said. “I'm 52. Talking to Tony, it seems like he's 50. He's a really mature young man. So, with that being said, whenever you get maturity in the room — somebody who is quick and powerful and explosive and you add some maturity to that — I think what you get is a calming force who can challenge guys to get better.

“His maturity is going to go a long way in that room for our overall development of this defensive front. He's played a lot of games, a lot of football. You want to play good football here at Auburn, you need guys like Tony Fair.”

Mason said he and defensive line coach Nick Eason have challenged Fair to be an every-down lineman for Auburn rather than just a first- or second-down player. Based on what Mason has seen, Fair has responded to the challenge.

Auburn has a few proven defensive lineman on the roster, including defensive end Colby Wooden, who is hoping to take the next step after a breakout 2020. Wooden also applauded Fair’s efforts, and Wooden made it clear he would be comfortable having him on the field this season.