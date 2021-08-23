UAB transfer Tony Fair could be the key to Auburn’s defensive line this fall

The Auburn defensive line already had questions concerning depth this offseason, and Tyrone Truesdell’s departure earlier this month only intensified the issue.
While it remains unclear who will hold down the defensive front — especially now that the super senior Truesdell is gone — there seems to be one transfer who has set himself up well to do so.
Defensive tackle Tony Fair has received plenty of attention and praise this fall camp after joining Auburn from UAB this offseason. Fair, who decided to use his super senior season and come to the SEC, finds himself with an opportunity to work his way into the starting rotation and help anchor a defensive front that has promise entering the season.
EDGE rusher Derick Hall explained Fair had plenty of hype surrounding him when he joined the team, but he still managed to exceed Hall’s expectations.
“Everybody said he was good, but when I looked at him, he’s pretty big. Not trying to be funny, but it’s just his size. I didn’t think he could move as well as he does,” Hall said of the 6-foot-1, 330-pound Fair. “He’s quick. He’s got tremendous speed for his size, so just the way he moves and just his ability to shed blocks and move tackles and just the way he conducts himself on the field, he definitely knows how to play football. I think he’s doing really well.”
While Fair is adjusting to life as an SEC defensive lineman, he made a habit of making plays during his time with the Blazers.
Fair played at UAB during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He recorded 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in nine games in 2020 after a debut season in which he registered 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries.
Fair was named to the 2019 honorable mention All-Conference USA team as part of a Blazers defense that ranked eighth nationally in total defense.
Fair came to UAB from Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. He recorded 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2018 after notching 98 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack in 2017.
Fair began his collegiate career at Indiana State in 2015 but did not record any statistics. He wound up serving as a student manager for the team in 2016 after a serious concussion before leaving to pursue a playing career once again.
Fair’s multiple stops make him a considerably older college football player — he was originally part of the 2015 recruiting cycle, which included former Auburn players such as Kerryon Johnson, Darius Slayton and Ryan Davis.
Defensive coordinator Derek Mason explained Fair’s maturity has been evident during their conversations together.
“We've talked to Tony about A) bringing your best stuff every day, and that's been good to see. Tony's driven. Tony's a father. Tony is a grown man. I mean, when I sit down and talk to Tony, it's like talking to a little brother, so to speak.,” Mason said. “I'm 52. Talking to Tony, it seems like he's 50. He's a really mature young man. So, with that being said, whenever you get maturity in the room — somebody who is quick and powerful and explosive and you add some maturity to that — I think what you get is a calming force who can challenge guys to get better.
“His maturity is going to go a long way in that room for our overall development of this defensive front. He's played a lot of games, a lot of football. You want to play good football here at Auburn, you need guys like Tony Fair.”
Mason said he and defensive line coach Nick Eason have challenged Fair to be an every-down lineman for Auburn rather than just a first- or second-down player. Based on what Mason has seen, Fair has responded to the challenge.
Auburn has a few proven defensive lineman on the roster, including defensive end Colby Wooden, who is hoping to take the next step after a breakout 2020. Wooden also applauded Fair’s efforts, and Wooden made it clear he would be comfortable having him on the field this season.
“I love playing alongside a guy like him because he's guaranteed to take up two,” Wooden said on Aug. 7. “He moves better than what he looks like, which was a surprise to me. He doesn't ask for much. He's going to give you his all. Plus, he's very good at the point of attack as well as defeating a block and rushing the quarterback. I've noticed that in the past couple of days. I just love playing alongside him.”
Fair drew some attention back in July after posting on social media about Auburn coming to “take the head off the elephant,” a reference to the Iron Bowl and the Alabama Crimson Tide. While the message led to countless back-and-forths from fans on both sides of the rivalry, Fair’s role could prove crucial as the Auburn defense looks to contend with Alabama and the other SEC powers this fall.