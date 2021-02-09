Undefeated Tuskegee women roll past Albany State

Brittney Bolin scored a team-high 24 points and the undefeated Tuskegee women’s basketball team rolled over Albany State 92-64 on Tuesday on the road.

Tuskegee moved to 7-0 on the season with the win. Four Golden Tigers scored in double figures. India Blakely scored 17, Lena Yoonis scored 16 and Ashiala Jackson scored 10.

Bolin recorded nine rebounds to near a double-double.

The Golden Tigers led 23-13 by the end of the first quarter and were on their way to their seventh SIAC win.

The win caps a three-game road stretch for Tuskegee, which swept two games at Allen University in South Carolina last weekend before winning Tuesday’s game in Georgia.

The Golden Tigers return home next to host Spring Hill College this weekend for back-to-back games on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.