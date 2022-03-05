UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS! Auburn wins SEC championship outright

Jabari Smith dribbles past a defender during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The Tigers are alone at the top.
The Auburn men’s basketball team defeated South Carolina 82-71 on Saturday to clinch an outright claim to the SEC’s regular-season championship.
The Tigers will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament opening March 9 in Tampa.
Auburn kept South Carolina at an arm’s reach throughout on Saturday. Auburn entered Neville Arena with at least a share of the league championship in hand, but left it with no doubt.
Jabari Smith led Auburn with 21 points. KD Johnson scored another 17 points and Walker Kessler added another 11. Wendell Green added 10 points to give the Tigers four scorers in double figures. Auburn led 48-40 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.
Auburn finished the regular season 27-4 overall and 15-3 in the SEC. The Tigers went undefeated at home.
Auburn will take a double bye into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The SEC Tournament opens Wednesday. Auburn will play Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
PHOTOS: Auburn men's basketball vs. South Carolina in Neville Arena
Devan Cambridge slams down a dunk during warmups before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Auburn senior and Auburn High alum Preston Cook poses with family for Senior Day festivities before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The families of seniors Chase Maasdorp and Preston Cook pose for a photo before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The Jungle gets ready before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Auburn's Allen Flanigan and Jabari Smith share a laugh before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Dylan Cardwell gets hype with the student section before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Wendell Green looks up to the scoreboard before starting lineups are introduced before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform before Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Zep Jasper dribbles around a defender during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl instructs his team during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Members of The Jungle hold up a poster of Connie Neville during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Wendell Green dribbles during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
KD Johnson lifts a shot to the basket during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Bill and Connie Neville are recognized on the court during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Bill and Connie Neville pose for a photo with Tim Jackson and Allen Greene during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Wendell Green lifts a shot during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Wendell Green dribbles around a defender during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
Justin Lee/
Jabari Smith fires a shot during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin watches his team during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The Jungle gets fired up during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Justin Lee/
