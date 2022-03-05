UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS! Auburn wins SEC championship outright

The Tigers are alone at the top.

The Auburn men’s basketball team defeated South Carolina 82-71 on Saturday to clinch an outright claim to the SEC’s regular-season championship.

The Tigers will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament opening March 9 in Tampa.

Auburn kept South Carolina at an arm’s reach throughout on Saturday. Auburn entered Neville Arena with at least a share of the league championship in hand, but left it with no doubt.

Jabari Smith led Auburn with 21 points. KD Johnson scored another 17 points and Walker Kessler added another 11. Wendell Green added 10 points to give the Tigers four scorers in double figures. Auburn led 48-40 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

Auburn finished the regular season 27-4 overall and 15-3 in the SEC. The Tigers went undefeated at home.

Auburn will take a double bye into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The SEC Tournament opens Wednesday. Auburn will play Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.

