Unexpected bye week could prove beneficial for banged-up Auburn players

The Auburn football team’s week took an unexpected turn Monday when it was announced the Tigers’ away game against Mississippi State was postponed. While the turn of events left the team’s schedule a mess, the extra week could prove beneficial for some key players.
Auburn used last week’s bye week as a chance to heal up, and the news that they would get another week without a game this week should go a long way in helping some of their injured players return to the field. The Tigers obviously have issues of their own to deal with thanks to 10 players and three staff members testing positive for coronavirus and several other players being quarantined, but their delayed return to play could open the door for a few sidelined teammates to re-join them.
“That was one thing—Shedrick Jackson, Jamien Sherwood, those guys, and there’s a handful of other guys too, if you look at it as a positive, it gives them another week to heal up,” Gus Malzahn said Tuesday. “I don’t know if Sherwood would’ve been available this week or not; he would’ve tried. He’s a tough guy. That’s the positive — you get some of these guys healed up for this stretch run the last four games.”
Sherwood left Auburn’s victory over LSU early due to a foot injury, and Malzahn said last week he likely would have sat out had the Tigers played a game that Saturday. Sherwood’s absence from a young but steadily growing secondary could have posed major issues for Auburn — especially against a Mississippi State team that has averaged 54 pass attempts per game this season.
Jackson, meanwhile, has not played in Auburn’s last two games and also missed the season-opening game against Kentucky with an undisclosed injury. Those issues have opened the door for some of the Tigers’ other receivers — namely true freshmen Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson — to see more playing time.
Jackson now has another week to heal up, and even if he’s still unable to play Capers and Hudson had more time to get reps in before the Tigers paused football-related activities due to the positive cases.
“Last week was really good. We had a very, very solid week of getting our guys developed and the young guys. We put the ball down. We scrimmaged some, so it was really good,” Malzahn said. “You know, one positive is, you know, our main guys are getting a little bit healthier. We were fairly beat up after that last game. So we are getting our older guys that were beat up, we'll get them healthier and they'll be fresh for the last four games.”
The delayed return to action could also prove helpful for linebacker K.J. Britt, who has missed the last four games due to hand surgery.
Malzahn said a few weeks ago that the Tigers could get Britt back later in the season, and the postponement of the Mississippi State game to Dec. 12 might mean one less game that Britt, who led the team in tackles before being sidelined, will have to miss.
Malzahn didn’t relay Britt’s status for the Tennessee game, only clarifying that it was too soon to tell whether the linebacker would suit up for Auburn for the first time since Oct. 3.
“We’re taking it week by week on everything. I don’t have an update on that,” Malzahn said about Britt. “We’ll see where it is when we get to next week.”
Malzahn explained the Tigers had to take the second straight bye week in stride, something he cautioned the team about way back before the season started. He said he told the team during fall camp that the upcoming season would be all about adjusting, adding that the team that adjusts and adapts the best would ultimately have the advantage.
Malzahn has watched as his team has adjusted to several new obstacles this season. Now, time will tell if his players — the healthy ones and those coming off injury — are able to take advantage of another unexpected curveball.
“I was real proud of our team that we continued to get better and better. We played our last game, we played our best game and had a lot of momentum,” Malzahn said. “We had our off week, which came at a good time, and then we found out, hey, we’re not going to play another one. We just got to adjust, and so that’s what we’re doing as coaches and players. That’s really our mindset.”
