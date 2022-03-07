Unique Thompson gets another shot at WNBA with Dallas Wings

The WNBA’s Dallas Wings have signed former Auburn women’s basketball star Unique Thompson to a training camp contract, the team announced Monday.

The opportunity marks a second opportunity for Thompson to make a WNBA final roster later this spring.

Training camps will open shortly after the WNBA Draft in April and run before the start of the 2022 season on May 6.

Thompson has played professionally this winter in Russia, averaging 12.3 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game with Sparta&K in Vidnoje, Russia, on the outskirts of Moscow.

“It was fun while it lasted,” Thompson tweeted on Monday. “Be home soon!”

Thompson broke Auburn’s career double-doubles record and career rebounds record as a standout with the Tigers from 2017-21. Last spring she became the first Auburn player in 12 years taken in the WNBA Draft, when she was selected 19th overall by the Indiana Fever.

Thompson was later cut at the end of training camp like many draft picks are: The WNBA only has 12 teams and final rosters are hard to make.