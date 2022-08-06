Unique Thompson goes off for 49 and 25 in Australia

Unique Thompson keeps making waves down under.

The former Auburn women’s basketball star scored 49 points and pulled down 25 rebounds in a star performance Saturday in Australia.

Thompson plays professionally for the Adbury-Wodonga Bandits in the NB1. She has been impressive ever since she signed midseason in late June.

Thompson has averaged 31.1 points and 16 rebounds per game over eight games.

She has scored more than 30 points four times, and has scored more than 20 in all eight games.

Thompson was one of the last cuts made by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA preseason. It was her second time narrowly missing the final roster for a WNBA team. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Thompson is one of Auburn’s all-time greats. She broke Auburn’s all-time career double-doubles record and set Auburn’s all-time career rebounding record. Last summer she became the first Auburn player since 2009 drafted into the WNBA.

The WNBA is home to only 12 teams, and roster spots are precious. After Thompson missed the Fever’s final roster, she spent last winter playing professionally in Russia. She averaged 12.3 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game with Sparta&K in Vidnoje, Russia, on the outskirts of Moscow. She played for the Wings in preseason games earlier this summer and was cut just days before the season opener as Dallas made its final roster cuts.