Unique Thompson passes DeWanna Bonner for second on Auburn’s all-time rebounds list

Unique Thompson has climbed up in the record books again.

Thompson passed Auburn legend DeWanna Bonner to move into second place on Auburn’s all-time rebounding list on Thursday, when she hauled in her fourth rebound of the night against Texas A&M.

That board marked the 1,048th rebound in Thompson’s illustrious career at Auburn.

Thompson now stands behind only Auburn all-time leader Becky Jackson in the school record books. Jackson holds the record with 1,118 career rebounds.

Thompson finished the game with seven rebounds and now has 1,051 in her career. She is 67 shy of the record.

Thompson has become an all-timer at Auburn in her own right. The senior standout leads the country in rebounding, averaging 14.2 per game this season.

She has put together 52 double-doubles in her career, the best mark in Auburn women’s basketball history. She passed Bonner on that list, too, last season. Bonner congratulated Thompson on the accomplishment then.

Bonner won the SEC Championship with Auburn during her career from 2005-09. She was named second-team All-WNBA this season, helping lead the Connecticut Sun to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs this past summer in the bubble.

Jackson played at Auburn from 1980-84, winning an SEC Championship of her own during her playing career.

