Unique Thompson selected by Indiana Fever in WNBA Draft

“A player I think will be able to come in and dominate down low,” Catchings said of Thompson.

Thompson heads to Indianapolis knowing that getting drafted and making the final roster will be two different tasks, but earlier this week she said the step of being drafted into the WNBA would be a dream come true.

Thursday night, she said representing Auburn in the WNBA would mean “so much” to her.

“Auburn is where I started to build my legacy, this is where my hard work began, so it means everything to me,” she said.

Thompson said on Thursday night she talked on the phone with Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians, two of her new teammates with the Fever who are familiar foes from Mississippi State, plus a few other on the roster.

“I’m looking forward to getting there and getting started,” she said.

Thompson averaged a double-double this season, scoring 17.8 points per game and pulling down 12.8 rebounds per game.