Unique Thompson selected by Indiana Fever in WNBA Draft

Unique Thompson’s fiery skills have brought her to the Fever.
The former Auburn star was selected by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the WNBA Draft on Thursday night.
She was picked 19th overall, with the seventh pick in the second round.
“I’m excited, I’m happy,” Thompson said in a release through Auburn. “The nerves aren’t there anymore. I’m just ready to go. I’m ready to get to work.”
Thompson becomes the ninth Auburn women’s basketball player ever selected into the league. She’s the first Auburn player ever picked by the Fever.
She celebrated draft night surrounded by friends and family at the recruiting facilities in Auburn — on draft night leaving one last mark on Auburn women’s basketball.
The departing senior, who holds several Auburn women’s basketball records, is now the first Tiger taken in the WNBA Draft in 12 years.
Thompson became Auburn’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles during a stellar individual career over four years on the Plains.
That’s why Tamika Catchings, the Fever general manager and former playing great herself, called Thompson a “double-double queen in the SEC” in a Zoom meeting with media members later Thursday night.
“A player I think will be able to come in and dominate down low,” Catchings said of Thompson.
Thompson heads to Indianapolis knowing that getting drafted and making the final roster will be two different tasks, but earlier this week she said the step of being drafted into the WNBA would be a dream come true.
Thursday night, she said representing Auburn in the WNBA would mean “so much” to her.
“Auburn is where I started to build my legacy, this is where my hard work began, so it means everything to me,” she said.
Thompson said on Thursday night she talked on the phone with Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians, two of her new teammates with the Fever who are familiar foes from Mississippi State, plus a few other on the roster.
“I’m looking forward to getting there and getting started,” she said.
Thompson averaged a double-double this season, scoring 17.8 points per game and pulling down 12.8 rebounds per game.
Indiana finished 6-16 last year in the bubble in a pandemic-altered season, missing the playoffs. In the first round, Indiana picked point guard Kysre Gondrezick from West Virginia. The Fever also acquired Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson, No. 11 overall pick, via a trade with the Seattle Storm.
After picking Thompson, the Fever turned to small forward Trinity Baptiste from Arizona with the last pick of the second round.
In the final round, Indiana claimed Tennessee-Martin power forward Chelsey Perry, plus point guard Florencia Chagas from Argentina and finally Thompson’s former rival Maya Caldwell from Georgia.
DeWanna Bonner and Whitney Boddie were the last Auburn players taken in the WNBA Draft in 2009.