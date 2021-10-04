Unleashing quarterback Bo Nix pays major dividends in Auburn’s road victory

Following a Georgia State game in which quarterback Bo Nix rushed only twice and ended up with no yards gained, the junior was allowed to do a little bit of everything in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.
Nix’s legs became a much bigger factor in Auburn’s fifth game of the season, and the results spoke for themselves. Not only did the third-year starter rush 12 times for 74 yards and one touchdown in Auburn’s 24-19 victory over LSU, but he kept several plays alive with timely scrambles in the backfield that set up some of the team’s most explosive plays.
As Nix explained after Auburn’s first win in Tiger Stadium in 22 years, using his speed to Auburn’s advantage was all part of the plan.
“Today we came in with the plan that I would have a few more zone-reads and a few more — not necessarily designed quarterback runs, but running in the option of the play. Really, after the first quarter, after those first few drives, I came out running around really good,” said Nix, who also completed 23 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown. “Our O-line did a good job of just getting those guys out of their rushing lanes, and I just took off and created. That’s something that I’ve always been able to do. Our guys continued to scramble and worked to get open and made a lot of big plays.”
Nix pointed out one important piece in his success Saturday night was LSU’s defense.
Nix explained LSU played a lot of man coverage against Auburn, which provided ample running lanes for the dual-threat quarterback to exploit. A defense playing man – as opposed to zone, where defenders worry more about their part of the field and focus their eyes more on the quarterback – puts more of the burden of stopping the quarterback on the defensive line, and Nix was able to elude LSU’s front time and again.
Nix made plays on designed runs and read-option plays, but he was the most dangerous when the play broke down and he was tasked with keeping it alive.
On two separate fourth-and-2 plays – the first occurring with roughly five minutes to go in the second quarter and the second coming four minutes later – Nix eluded multiple defenders by running for countless yards behind the line of scrimmage before connecting with a receiver downfield.
The first instance was the one that will be the game’s lasting memory: Nix avoided six would-be tackles while running from the right side of the field all the way back to the left before firing downfield to tight end Tyler Fromm, who caught the ball in the end zone for Auburn’s first points in the game.
“I'll never forget the vision I had: I just saw that hair coming out of the back of his helmet, just flopping, running wide-open,” Nix said, referring to Fromm.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained Nix is a true weapon with his legs and Harsin and his staff recognize that element of his game makes him the type of player he is. He pointed out Nix did a good job of setting his feet before unloading on some of his biggest plays in the win, adding that Nix making strides in those aspects of his game demonstrate the work he’s constantly putting in.
Harsin might have felt helpless during a few of those broken plays, but the first-year head coach explained his players have rules for when those moments occur as far as where they’re supposed to be on the field.
Of course, following those rules don’t mean much unless a quarterback like Nix is capable of turning it into something positive.
“Bo made some things really happen and that was the difference in the game, just his ability to extend plays, to keep his eyes downfield. And I’ll just say this: from a quarterback standpoint, that is hard to do when people are bearing down on you,” Harsin said. “I think it goes back to the kind of competitors that we have on this team and the kind of competitor Bo is. You respond and you put your team in the best position because you can make plays and you can extend opportunities like [Saturday night].”
Nix left Tiger Stadium with a victory – Auburn’s first in Baton Rouge since 1999, which was before he was born – two touchdowns and 329 total yards to his name, though he ran for much, much more given his mad scrambles that preceded several throws.
Nix admitted he was feeling the effects when he spoke just minutes after the win. Given what those efforts meant for his Tigers, he made it clear he’d be resting easy on the trip back home.
“I'm exhausted,” Nix said. “I haven't run around quite like this in a while. I'm going to sleep good tonight whenever we get home; it'll be a long time from now. Whatever I had to do for my team to win the game, whatever I had to do to move the ball I was willing to do it.
“Everybody on my team is going to be tired because everybody laid it all out there, laid it on the line and left everything on the field.”