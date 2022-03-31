‘Until you experience, it you don’t understand’: Auburn looks to carry new NCAA experience into regional finals

Auburn got hit by a ton of bricks.

That’s what head coach Jeff Graba said. In unfamiliar territory, in the postseason for the first time in years, the Tigers performed like a team that didn’t know what to expect.

But, the Tigers say, the struggle was just what they needed.

“I think it was honestly probably good for us, just as an eye-opener, just to know it’s not going to be easy,” Auburn junior Cassie Stevens said. “We’re going to have to still fight, we’re still going to have to show up on Saturday in order to qualify — and we will.”

Stevens is an upperclassmen, but even she hadn’t been a part of the NCAA’s national tournament until Thursday. Auburn missed out of the postseason experience in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 cancellations.

Graba tried to prepare and tell his team leading up to Thursday’s NCAA regional semifinal what to expect.

Still, sometimes the only way to learn is to do something.

“This is what you try and tell them postseason is like, but until you experience it, you don’t understand it,” Graba said. “I think it hit them like a ton of bricks early.”

Kentucky, who Auburn outscored in their lone regular season meeting, did not have the same struggles that Auburn’s inexperienced team had on Thursday. The Wildcats finished ahead of Auburn with a 197.750 to Auburn’s 197.500.

“I think we needed to have a struggle,” Graba said. “I’m not saying it’s necessary. Kentucky’s probably absolutely excited that they clicked and they’ll probably click again. That’s the team they are.

“But maybe our team needed to get hit in the face again and get woke up. They definitely needed to figure this game out. Kentucky’s been in the postseason a lot lately and we just have not.”

One of the only three Tigers on the current roster with postseason experience was senior Derrian Gobourne.

She won a share of the floor title with her 9.950. She shared the event title with Kentucky’s Anna Haigis and Hailey Davis.

Auburn did have highlights, and ultimately the Tigers survived to fight in the next round. Freshman superstar Suni Lee also shared the bars title with Kentucky’s Cally Nixon and Raena Wilson. All three scored 9.950’s in the event. Lee also took home the beam title with a 9.975 just barely edging out teammate Sophia Groth and her 9.950.

Another victory: Auburn has gotten its taste of the postseason and is ready to take what they learned Thursday and apply it on Saturday.

It may only be one meet, but heading into Saturday’s regional final, Auburn has postseason experience.

“It’s also just a gymnastics meet,” Stevens said. “You’re still going to do vault, bars, beam and floor.”

And like the semifinal round, Auburn will be one of four teams in action with the two best teams advancing to April’s national meet.

“I think today prepares us a lot for Saturday just knowing like logistics,” Stevens said. “I know it’s going to be more amped up being the regional finals. So, I’m sure that’ll have better teams, more crowds being Saturday night. It’ll be similar but definitely more energy and more amped up.”