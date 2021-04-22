Up-and-down Auburn softball looks to take another series win at Ole Miss

Of course, the strength of the conference remains the best and worst thing to every team in it. Auburn isn’t satisfied with a losing SEC record, but the Tigers are still ranked No. 11 in the country in the RPI. It just so happens that four SEC teams are ahead of them — but the pie in the sky for every team in the conference, including the ones that are struggling, is the promise that if they can get out of the SEC schedule intact, and make it to NCAA Regionals, they’ll be sharpened by iron and have the chance to make big moves there.

Auburn surely stands somewhere among those kinds of teams, but the Tigers know they have work left to do. Dean spoke the media Tuesday before Auburn’s mid-week loss to Chattanooga. The Tigers fell 1-0 there Wednesday before the road trip continued to Oxford. But the result came from more of the same problems he sees on that long road ahead.

Dean agreed the team picks up a certain set of comfort from having freshman aces Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe in the pitching arsenal, with the team knowing every time they pitch the team has the opportunity to win — but Dean stressed that the Tigers still have to take up that opportunity.

The bats were cold again against Chattanooga, and he knows they’ll have to heat up again soon.