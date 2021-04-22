Up-and-down Auburn softball looks to take another series win at Ole Miss

Mickey Dean had a simple answer to a simple question.
Auburn softball’s head coach was asked earlier this week about how he assesses the team now after two straight series wins. The Tigers bounced back from a tough start to conference play to take two of three from Texas A&M and two of three from nationally ranked Kentucky. Does he feel good about where the team stands?
“Well, I feel better than I did three weeks ago,” Dean laughed.
Auburn is looking to keep those winning ways going by taking another series from Ole Miss this weekend in Oxford, Miss. The series opens at 5 p.m. Friday, and the opener will be televised on SEC Network.
For Auburn (25-14 overall, 5-10 SEC) the series marks another chance to put that rough start further in the rear-view — and to move closer to the postseason bent on resetting the season and making some noise in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s tough when you kick off the year with Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri — they’re your three top hitting teams in your conference. They all three have very strong pitching staffs. And we weathered that,” Dean said. “We didn’t fold. And that’s what I’m most proud of — that we were able to stay the course.
“You could have pretty much of a collapse in your first three weeks in the SEC, and never recover, and I’m thankful that our players were able to be strong enough not to let that occur.”
Of course, the strength of the conference remains the best and worst thing to every team in it. Auburn isn’t satisfied with a losing SEC record, but the Tigers are still ranked No. 11 in the country in the RPI. It just so happens that four SEC teams are ahead of them — but the pie in the sky for every team in the conference, including the ones that are struggling, is the promise that if they can get out of the SEC schedule intact, and make it to NCAA Regionals, they’ll be sharpened by iron and have the chance to make big moves there.
Auburn surely stands somewhere among those kinds of teams, but the Tigers know they have work left to do. Dean spoke the media Tuesday before Auburn’s mid-week loss to Chattanooga. The Tigers fell 1-0 there Wednesday before the road trip continued to Oxford. But the result came from more of the same problems he sees on that long road ahead.
Dean agreed the team picks up a certain set of comfort from having freshman aces Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe in the pitching arsenal, with the team knowing every time they pitch the team has the opportunity to win — but Dean stressed that the Tigers still have to take up that opportunity.
The bats were cold again against Chattanooga, and he knows they’ll have to heat up again soon.
“Your pitching, your defense, gives you an opportunity to win the ballgame — but you’re going to have to win the game on offense,” Dean said. You can hold a team scoreless for 30 innings but you still haven’t won the game yet. And so I think there’s comfort in that, but I’ll say that also we need to understand the urgency of, when we have opportunities, we need to be more successful.”
The players, meanwhile, are trying to take things game by game, according to senior outfielder Tyler King. She said there’s an advantage to playing tough teams in conference, and that she figures the team has gotten better lately after the making corrections when weaknesses were exposed early on in conference play — but as far as far as the big picture goes, the Tigers are keeping their nose close to the grindstone.
“I think we’re just taking it game by game right now,” King said. “Obviously we want to win, but just game-by-game — not looking at the tournament goal or the championship goal. Just trying to win each series.”
The Tigers have the chance to do that this week at Ole Miss. For now, it’s all they can do — and all they’re focused on.