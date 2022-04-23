‘Use every setback’: After being snakebit in 2021, Auburn baseball following through in close contests

It happened yet again for Auburn baseball Saturday afternoon, as the Tigers went into the bottom of the seventh inning down three runs to South Carolina at Plainsman Park.

Cody Foster singled to right field. Then Blake Rambusch followed with the same. Teammate Sonny DiChiara was intentionally walked two batters later, and with the bases loaded, Brooks Carlson drew a walk to score a run. After a single from Bobby Pierce and a sacrifice fly from Brody Moore, the Tigers went from being down three runs, to up one, and would go on to beat the Gamecocks 8-6.

Saturday’s win wasn’t an unfamiliar place for No. 17 Auburn to be, as more than half (15) of its 28 wins this season have come in games where the Tigers have trailed their opponent, and they’ve posted an 8-4 record in one-run contests.

Those numbers are a significant boost from the 2021 campaign, when Auburn was 7-10 in one-run games, and eight of its 25 wins were come-from-behind affairs. According to coach Butch Thompson, close contests have been on his team’s mind since August.

“Failing more than you used to in a season like last year,” Thompson said of what’s allowed for his team’s close-contest success. “You can either fall apart, or rise up and use every setback as a way to move forward, and I think we did a good job of using the challenges that happened to us to our advantage.

“Beginning in the fall, everybody was interested. … We didn’t have to turn over our program or change our program. What we had to do is get that much better and the ‘1 [run]’ better, and I think we attacked that from the time we got back in August.”

Thompson also pointed to the Tigers’ success with relief pitching this season as a reason for the narrow victories, and pitching coach Tim Hudson said the difference between Auburn’s relievers from last season to now is “night and day.”

“We took some lumps last year, and we had young guys, asked a lot of some young guys last year that maybe quite wasn’t ready for it,” Hudson said. “I think that one year of growth, the lumps that we took last year, everybody’s better this year for it.”

In particular, the duo of Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter has stood out for the Tigers. Neither have started a game for the Tigers — with Skipper’s appearances largely coming in middle relief and Burkhalter’s coming in a closing role — but together, they’ve struck out 80 batters while allowing 29 runs in 65 and one-third innings of relief.

“You prepare for adversity, but whenever adversity strikes, I think we have the wherewithal to hold it together knowing that these two guys have done this enough,” Thompson said of Skipper and Burkhalter after the win.

A senior and junior, respectively, Skipper and Burkhalter have 97 career appearances for the Tigers, 89 of which have come in relief.

Burkhalter is the Southeastern Conference’s most successful closer, statistically speaking. In closing out both Friday and Saturday’s games against South Carolina, he recorded his ninth and 10th saves of the year, which is the most in the SEC and tied for fourth-most in Division I.

“It’s a huge security blanket,” Hudson said of Burkhalter. “I think with any team, every coach and manager, when they have a lockdown closer end of the game, it’s just a relief knowing that you have that guy back there ready to shut it down and put the water on the fire when it happens.”

Hudson also said Burkhalter’s “grown more than anybody” the past couple seasons.

“Coming in [as a freshman], he threw a curveball, bigger breaking ball and a changeup,” Hudson said. “It was one of those things where he finally found what his identity was, and learned a little cutter. And that cutter has been so good. … it’s next level kind of stuff.”

