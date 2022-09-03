Utah's biggest game ever? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Sept. 3

SAM HOUSTON STATE AT No. 6 TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kyle Field

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Texas A&M -29.5

Outlook: The Aggies will be a top-five team next week after someone loses between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame.

No. 11 OREGON VS. No. 3 GEORGIA

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: ABC

Vegas line: Georgia -17.5

Outlook: Bo Nix will try to make some magic one more time against Georgia, but the Bulldogs have the Ducks right where they want them.

No. 23 CINCINNATI AT No. 19 ARKANSAS

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Arkansas -6

Outlook: Cincinnati was clocked by Alabama in the playoffs last year, but gets another chance to prove it can hang with an SEC team.

TROY AT No. 21 OLE MISS

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Ole Miss -21.5

Outlook: New Troy head coach Jon Sumrall faces a tough test in his first game with the Trojans.

No. 7 UTAH AT FLORIDA

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Utah -2.5

Outlook: It’s being called the biggest game in the history of the Utah football program. With a win, Utah has a clear path to the College Football Playoff.

MIAMI (OH) AT No. 20 KENTUCKY

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Kroger Field

Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Vegas line: Kentucky -16.5

Outlook: Maybe Mark Stoops will pretend the Redhawks are coached by John Calipari and run up the score.

MERCER AT AUBURN

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium

Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Vegas line: Auburn -31.5

Outlook: Barring another meltdown like Georgia State, Auburn should cruise and continue camp for two more weeks until the real season opener against Penn State.

ELON AT VANDERBILT

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium

Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Vegas line: Vanderbilt -19

Outlook: Vanderbilt couldn’t even be slowed by the jet lag last week in a stunning blowout win at Hawaii.

UTAH STATE AT No. 1 ALABAMA

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Alabama -41.5

Outlook: Utah State gave Auburn fits back in 2011, but Robert Turbin and Bobby Wagner are not walking through that door, and the Tide should cruise into its showdown with Texas next week.

MEMPHIS AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Davis Wade Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Vegas line: Mississippi State -15

Outlook: The Mike Leach experiment continues in Starkville, with Mississippi State looking to avenge a loss at Memphis last year.

GEORGIA STATE AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium

Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Vegas line: South Carolina -12

Outlook: The Panthers who shocked Jordan-Hare Stadium last season look to do it again in the SEC, this time against Spencer Rattler and the new-look Gamecocks.

FLORIDA STATE VS. LSU

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Caesars Superdome

Stream: ABC

Vegas line: LSU -3

Outlook: The fans are going to get sideways on Bourbon Street, and the only thing more wobbly is the state of the Florida State football program.