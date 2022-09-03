Utah's biggest game ever? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Sept. 3

SAM HOUSTON STATE AT No. 6 TEXAS A&M
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Kyle Field
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Texas A&M -29.5
Outlook: The Aggies will be a top-five team next week after someone loses between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame.
No. 11 OREGON VS. No. 3 GEORGIA
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: ABC
Vegas line: Georgia -17.5
Outlook: Bo Nix will try to make some magic one more time against Georgia, but the Bulldogs have the Ducks right where they want them.
No. 23 CINCINNATI AT No. 19 ARKANSAS
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium
TV: ESPN
Vegas line: Arkansas -6
Outlook: Cincinnati was clocked by Alabama in the playoffs last year, but gets another chance to prove it can hang with an SEC team.
TROY AT No. 21 OLE MISS
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Ole Miss -21.5
Outlook: New Troy head coach Jon Sumrall faces a tough test in his first game with the Trojans.
No. 7 UTAH AT FLORIDA
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: ESPN
Vegas line: Utah -2.5
Outlook: It’s being called the biggest game in the history of the Utah football program. With a win, Utah has a clear path to the College Football Playoff.
MIAMI (OH) AT No. 20 KENTUCKY
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Kroger Field
Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Vegas line: Kentucky -16.5
Outlook: Maybe Mark Stoops will pretend the Redhawks are coached by John Calipari and run up the score.
MERCER AT AUBURN
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium
Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Vegas line: Auburn -31.5
Outlook: Barring another meltdown like Georgia State, Auburn should cruise and continue camp for two more weeks until the real season opener against Penn State.
ELON AT VANDERBILT
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Vegas line: Vanderbilt -19
Outlook: Vanderbilt couldn’t even be slowed by the jet lag last week in a stunning blowout win at Hawaii.
UTAH STATE AT No. 1 ALABAMA
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Vegas line: Alabama -41.5
Outlook: Utah State gave Auburn fits back in 2011, but Robert Turbin and Bobby Wagner are not walking through that door, and the Tide should cruise into its showdown with Texas next week.
MEMPHIS AT MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Davis Wade Stadium
TV: ESPNU
Vegas line: Mississippi State -15
Outlook: The Mike Leach experiment continues in Starkville, with Mississippi State looking to avenge a loss at Memphis last year.
GEORGIA STATE AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium
Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Vegas line: South Carolina -12
Outlook: The Panthers who shocked Jordan-Hare Stadium last season look to do it again in the SEC, this time against Spencer Rattler and the new-look Gamecocks.
FLORIDA STATE VS. LSU
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Caesars Superdome
Stream: ABC
Vegas line: LSU -3
Outlook: The fans are going to get sideways on Bourbon Street, and the only thing more wobbly is the state of the Florida State football program.
— All times Central; Vegas lines from VegasInsider.com consensus; outlooks by Justin Lee