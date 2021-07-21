Vanderbilt players share what it’s like to play for Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason

BIRMINGHAM — Although Derek Mason is now longer at Vanderbilt, Commodores players Daevion Davis and Bradley Ashmore are still rooting for their former head coach.

Davis and Ashmore discussed their relationships with Mason at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Both described the first-year Auburn defensive coordinator as a positive influence during their time in Vanderbilt and as someone they want to see succeed in his new role with the Tigers.

“My experience with coach Derek Mason was awesome. He recruited me pretty heavily, and I love the guy,” said Davis, who is a junior defensive lineman. “He was a fair guy, a great dude, very enthusiastic and loved the game, so I think Auburn got a great deal with that. He'll go in there and coach guys up real hard and get the best out of them, so that's great for them.”

Ashmore only played one year for Mason at Vanderbilt, but it wound up being a monumental one for him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ashmore played in all nine of the Commodores’ games last fall as a true freshman offensive lineman, which included five starts. Ashmore credited Mason for being the one who recruited him to Vanderbilt and for making an impact during his adjustment to playing at the collegiate level.