Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman settling in as part of Tigers' secondary

"He's still got a ways to go – in a good way. That means he has the potential to continue to keep getting better," Harsin said. "That's what we appreciate about him as a staff. He's out there doing things for us, making plays and is a guy that's contributing on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams."

Kaufman described the importance of that special-teams role, saying it's as equally important as offense or defense and that he takes pride in being involved in that phase of the game. He also said he's comfortable with playing a position other than nickel on defense if necessary, adding he wants to do whatever he can to help the Tigers win.

Kaufman said he thought Auburn played well for most of Saturday's loss to Penn State only for minor errors to cost the team dearly. He took the loss in stride -- he said he was happy a loss like that happened early in the year so everyone could make corrections -- and also found the value in seeing the Tigers put in an unfavorable situation.

"One thing I did learn is that nobody quit. I love this team because, like, even though we were in situations, I always felt like we were in control of the game," Kaufman said. "It was a tough loss but, I mean, like I said, it just taught us a lesson and the only thing it’s going to do is bring us closer as a team.

"We’ll be stronger when we get down late on the road and get to more games like that because we will have more games like that, especially playing in this conference."