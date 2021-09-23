Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman settling in as part of Tigers' secondary

Following his first season at Vanderbilt, defensive back Donovan Kaufman entered the transfer portal in search of a new home.
Kaufman found it at Auburn, a place where he as well as his coaches and teammates feel he's set to thrive.
Kaufman came to Auburn in the summer and quickly stood out to the Tigers' new coaching staff, which earned him starting nickelback duties as well as one of the team's kick returners. He's done his part to start the season by starting all three games at nickel and recording five tackles along with returning three kicks for 61 yards.
For Kaufman, the decision to come to Auburn was all about opportunity as well as a reunion with Derek Mason, his head coach with the Commodores.
"What stood out about Auburn was mainly I was closer to home and I wanted to stay in the SEC, so that played a big role. Also, football is important here," Kaufman said Tuesday. "My relationship with coach Mason definitely played a role. I look at him as another father figure."
Kaufman showed flashes in two games at Vanderbilt in 2020 before he contracted COVID, which ended his season early. Those early glimpses of success didn't guarantee him anything with the Tigers, but his efforts in the offseason quickly earned him the coaches' trust.
Kaufman demonstrated his speed and physicality throughout summer workouts and fall camp, which made him stand out among a loaded Auburn secondary. While he had experience at the safety position during his time with the Commodores, he earned a spot at nickel, a position that will be on the field quite often this fall.
Kaufman's defensive teammates Owen Pappoe and Smoke Monday each lauded his efforts in the midst of fall camp.
“He’s a playmaker. Even in the summer we would watch him break up a pass, the ball is flying in the air and he’s running and diving and catching picks. Just things like that. Just the effort that he gives is amazing," Pappoe said on Aug. 9. "You can see how hungry he is and how he wants to come out and make a huge impact for us this year. The work that he’s been doing in the background is showing.”
"He's a great athlete. He's fast. He's physical. That's one thing I can say: He loves ball," Monday said on Aug. 6. "By having somebody on my side like that, that loves ball just like I love it — hey, I can play with them any day."
Kaufman's work as a new member of the team also caught the attention of his head coach.
Bryan Harsin spoke glowingly about Kaufman on Wednesday, saying the way Kaufman is engaged in whatever he's doing has stood out going back to when Auburn recruited him from the transfer portal. Harsin pointed out how dedicated Kaufman is to improving his game and added how he's a good example for the other members of the team.
Kaufman has done enough so far to earn a starting role on defense, but Harsin believes he's only scratched the surface of the player he can be.
"He's still got a ways to go – in a good way. That means he has the potential to continue to keep getting better," Harsin said. "That's what we appreciate about him as a staff. He's out there doing things for us, making plays and is a guy that's contributing on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams."
Kaufman described the importance of that special-teams role, saying it's as equally important as offense or defense and that he takes pride in being involved in that phase of the game. He also said he's comfortable with playing a position other than nickel on defense if necessary, adding he wants to do whatever he can to help the Tigers win.
Kaufman said he thought Auburn played well for most of Saturday's loss to Penn State only for minor errors to cost the team dearly. He took the loss in stride -- he said he was happy a loss like that happened early in the year so everyone could make corrections -- and also found the value in seeing the Tigers put in an unfavorable situation.
"One thing I did learn is that nobody quit. I love this team because, like, even though we were in situations, I always felt like we were in control of the game," Kaufman said. "It was a tough loss but, I mean, like I said, it just taught us a lesson and the only thing it’s going to do is bring us closer as a team.
"We’ll be stronger when we get down late on the road and get to more games like that because we will have more games like that, especially playing in this conference."