‘Very relieved’: Auburn prevents outbreak with no new COVID-19 positives

Auburn is now three weeks away from its scheduled season opener with Kentucky on Sept. 26.

“We had two tough weeks as far as positives go,” Malzahn said. “The urgency is there the closer you get to the season.

“It was really great news,” he added. “I know our players were excited about it.”

All-clear rounds were the norm for Auburn in the summer, when the Tigers managed to maintain a solid bubble with campus emptied and the team back for voluntary workouts. Positives popped up after Auburn’s student body came back to town for the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Auburn football had nine players test positive through the week starting Aug. 24, with the others in the 16 out being made up of players flagged to be at risk through contact tracing.

Earlier in the summer, Auburn went through one spike of positives before the players came together in a team meeting to talk about making sacrifices socially to keep the virus out of the locker room. Now after another new rash, Auburn’s players have seemingly made changes again as needed in the new environment with students in town.