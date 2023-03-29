Ron Roberts feels like his Auburn defense still has a long way to go before it fills out an entire two-deep depth chart, but one that sounds particularly fleshed out is the Tigers’ linebacker corps.

The first-year Auburn defensive coordinator said Tuesday that he’s not ready to name starters, at that position or else, but gave a rundown of how the group might look if it had to take the field as of now.

“I think we have a talented room of linebackers,” Roberts said. “(Wesley) Steiner and Austin Keys have kind of taken the starting part right now. I’m not really ready to name starters and all that stuff, but Cam (Riley) and (Robert) Woodyard have really been the next two, and I think they’ve done a great job.

“We throw a lot at our linebackers on a mental standpoint, and I think they’ve done a great job of doing that. They can all run. They can tackle. Tremendous attitude. That’s a heck of a head start with them.”

Keys is one of Auburn’s two transfer pickups at linebacker, coming to the Plains from Ole Miss. The junior logged 51 career tackles in three seasons with the Rebels, and he logged a career-high 400 snaps last season. Steiner got five starts in 10 games last season, often playing alongside Owen Pappoe or Riley.

“With him, the biggest thing probably going forward, I’d like him to be a little bit more vocal and take some leadership responsibility, which there’s several of those guys on our team,” Roberts said of Keys. “But I think early, that whole new system, new coaches, where are we at, I think sometimes that stuff kind of takes a backseat for a while because guys aren’t real confident to step up and be a vocal leader, but we’re going to need guys to do that.”

Where Steiner had the third-most snaps of any Auburn linebacker last season, Riley had the second-most, starting seven of the 11 games in which he played. Woodyard was Auburn’s highest-rated recruit in the 2022 class, flipping from a verbal commitment to Alabama in December 2021. He’s yet to log a stat for Auburn.

“For him, it’s just being young, and you want to be able to see him be more vocal on the field with communication and getting everybody in the right spots, being able to help people out on the field,” Roberts said. “That’s some of the things we kind of expect from that position, so we kind of need him to take those growth steps forward.”

The group will also be bolstered by LSU transfer DeMario Tolan, as well as upperclassmen Eugene Asante and Jake Levant.

“That room’s a little older,” Roberts said. “The Woodyard kid is probably the youngest one in there. Cam Riley has starting experience. Steiner, Austin Keys — you’ve got a pretty veteran group, and they’ve gotten the majority of the reps.”