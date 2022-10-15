Vols by 90? SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Oct. 15

AUBURN AT No. 9 OLE MISS

Records: Auburn 3-3 overall (1-2 SEC); Ole Miss 6-0 (2-0)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Ole Miss -15.5

Outlook: It’s an unfamiliar position for Auburn to go to Ole Miss as two-touchdown underdogs, and it’s part of why this’ll be the last Auburn-Ole Miss game coached by Bryan Harsin. Ole Miss is moving upward; Auburn will soon be moving onward.

VANDERBILT AT No. 1 GEORGIA

Records: Vanderbilt 3-3 (0-2); Georgia 6-0 (3-0)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Sanford Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Georgia -38

Outlook: Fresh off their embarrassment of rival Auburn, Georgia should roll to another rout against Vanderbilt. Up next Georgia has a bye week before the rivalry game with Florida State.

No. 3 ALABAMA AT No. 6 TENNESSEE

Records: Alabama 6-0 (3-0); Tennessee 5-0 (2-0)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Neyland Stadium

TV: CBS

Vegas line: Alabama -9

Outlook: No Tennessee fan has ever celebrated a win over Alabama on Instagram. Neyland Stadium should be a madhouse as Tennessee looks to snap a 15-game losing streak to Alabama.

ARKANSAS AT BYU

Records: Arkansas 3-3 (1-3); BYU 4-2 overall

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: BYU -1

Outlook: Bettors in Las Vegas have money on Arkansas and money on BYU, and there’s no clear consensus on how this one will go. Consider it a coinflip.

LSU AT FLORIDA

Records: LSU 4-2 (2-1); Florida 4-2 (1-2)

Kickoff: 6 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Vegas line: Florida -2.5

Outlook: Two first-year coaches collide as LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier enter the inter-divisional game ready for midseason progress reports. LSU created some excitement but bombed against Tennessee. Florida has preached patience from the beginning. Who’s ahead so far?

No. 16 MISSISSIPPI STATE AT No. 22 KENTUCKY

Records: Mississippi State 5-1 (2-1); Kentucky 4-2 (1-2)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Kroger Field

TV: SEC Network

Vegas line: Mississippi State -4

Outlook: After two comfortable wins over Texas A&M and Arkansas, Mississippi State’s ready to burst on the scene. If the Bulldogs beat Kentucky, we’re talking about Mississippi State as legit SEC West title contenders.

Outlooks by Justin Lee