Vote now: Auburn’s Suni Lee debuts on Dancing With The Stars

Auburn gymnastics star Suni Lee made her debut on Dancing With The Stars on Monday night, introducing herself to a new worldwide audience and continuing her whirlwind of a year.

Lee danced the jive with professional partner Sasha Farber and received a score of 28 out of 40 from the show’s judges.

She got 7’s from each of the show’s four judges, giving her the highest score of the night at the time of her performance.

Fans can vote for Lee on ABC.com or by texting SUNI to 21523. Fans have up to 10 votes on each of their devices that they can distribute to different competitors — or submit entirely in support of their favorite.

There were no eliminations on Monday’s season premiere on ABC and instead votes will carry over and count toward the elimination decision next Monday.

Dancing With The Stars airs every Monday on ABC at 7 p.m. Central all the way up to the finale episode on Nov. 22. Lee said in Auburn earlier in August that she was relieved the show ends before the Iron Bowl football game on Nov. 27.